Airbyte Enables Snowflake Users to Build GenAI without Coding

Launches Snowflake Cortex destination, removing complexity and saving time

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIAirbyte, creators of the leading open-source data movement infrastructure, today announced the launch of its Snowflake Cortex destination, a new data connector that is the first for Snowflake users who are interested in building Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities directly within their existing Snowflake accounts.


In a recent survey, 93% of chief data officers agreed that data strategy is crucial for getting value out of generative AI.

With no coding required, users can create a dedicated vector store within Snowflake (compatible with OpenAI) and load data from more than 300 sources.

“We are removing barriers to AI integration and making it easier than ever for businesses to harness the potential of Generative AI within their existing data infrastructure,” said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO, Airbyte. “We’re removing the complexity and time investment typically associated with setting up AI infrastructure.”

The Snowflake Cortex destination empowers users to create an Airbyte pipeline in minutes. By simplifying the process of building and maintaining a vector store within Snowflake, Airbyte is enabling organizations to unlock new insights and drive transformative outcomes.

Key features of the new Snowflake Cortex destination include the following:

  • No coding required: Users can easily set up and manage their vector store directly within Snowflake, eliminating the need for specialized programming skills.
  • Rapid deployment: Create a new Airbyte pipeline in just a few minutes, enabling quick and efficient data loading and processing.
  • Automatic incremental processing: The Airbyte protocol handles incremental processing automatically, ensuring that data is always up-to-date without manual intervention.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors. Airbyte is the first company to build a bridge between data movement platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) now supporting eight vector databases, in addition to unstructured data sources.

For more information about the Snowflake Cortex destination and to get started with your own AI-powered data integration, visit Build End-to-end RAG applications using Airbyte and Snowflake Cortex.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement infrastructure leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

Contacts

Editorial Contact
Joe Eckert for Airbyte

Eckert Communications

jeckert@eckertcomms.com

