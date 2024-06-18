Airbyte Builds Executive Team, Announces Heads of Finance and People

Adds key hires for next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dataconnectors—Airbyte, creators of the leading open-source data movement infrastructure, today announced the appointments of Joel Newbert as head of finance and Ally Olney as head of people.





Newbert was previously the head of finance of CaptivateIQ and before that at rideOS where he worked with Airbyte co-founder and CEO, Michel Tricot. Earlier in his career, Newbert was a principal at investment firm Silver Lake, and an analyst with Credit Suisse. Over the past seven years, he has been an angel investor in more than 35 companies.

“Having someone of Joel’s caliber with his varied experience in finance and investments is a big plus for our company,” said Tricot. “His strategic insights and acumen in financial operations will be instrumental to guiding Airbyte’s financial strategy as we continue to expand our presence in the data integration market.”

“I’m joining Airbyte at a pivotal time in its next growth phase,” said Newbert. “Revenues are growing at a 10x pace as Airbyte’s differentiated open approach to data movement has proven to be an effective market disruptor, especially with the growing need for data to fuel AI models. Now, users are able to take advantage of hundreds of Airbyte data connectors as the standard for data movement.”

With a background in human resources, recruiting and talent management, Olney joins the growing Airbyte company with over a decade of experience building high-performing teams and fostering a culture of inclusivity and innovation. Her expertise in employee development and engagement will play a crucial role in nurturing Airbyte’s diverse and talented workforce as the company continues to scale.

“Ally’s passion for driving organizational excellence will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and advancing our mission to empower businesses with accessible data integration solutions,” said Tricot. “Her background in organizational psychology and desire to help others succeed and continue to grow will help us as we continue to innovate and expand our footprint in the market.”

“My commitment to creating an inclusive and empowering workplace culture resonates deeply with Airbyte’s values,” said Olney. “People are at the heart of every successful organization, and I am eager to work alongside our exceptional team to cultivate a culture where every individual can thrive and make a meaningful impact.”

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. Airbyte has the largest data engineering contributor community – with more than 800 contributors – and the best tooling to build and maintain connectors. Airbyte is the first company to build a bridge between data movement platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) now supporting six vector databases, in addition to unstructured data sources.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement infrastructure leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte offers four products: Airbyte Open Source, Airbyte Self-Managed, Airbyte Cloud, and Powered by Airbyte. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

