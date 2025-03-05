Airbyte Announces Fourth Annual move(data) Conference Featuring Leaders from Data and AI Companies, including Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery

Free online event March 20 offers data professionals insights into the latest trends, tools, and best practices in data engineering and AI-driven innovation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#conference--Airbyte, the leading open-source data movement platform, today announced its fourth annual move(data) conference will take place online on March 20 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Pacific Time. The free event will feature more than 40 expert speakers across six hours, covering the latest advancements in data engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time data pipelines.

"The move(data) conference is a cornerstone event for data practitioners seeking practical insights and strategies they can implement immediately," said Michel Tricot, co-founder and CEO of Airbyte. "As data becomes the foundation for AI innovation and business decision-making, staying ahead of new technologies and best practices is essential. This year’s conference highlights how leading companies are solving real-world challenges with data and AI, reinforcing our commitment to equipping the global data community with the tools and knowledge to thrive in a rapidly-evolving landscape."

Speakers include:

Attendees will gain actionable strategies for improving data pipeline reliability, leveraging AI, and optimizing business intelligence. The event is tailored for data engineers, analytics professionals, AI engineers, and technology leaders seeking to stay ahead of industry trends.

Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the correct data for analysis and decision-making. With more than 900 contributors and over 230,000 community members, Airbyte boasts the largest data engineering community and the industry’s only open data movement platform.

Register for the move(data) conference at movedata.airbyte.com.

