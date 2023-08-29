Airbyte Achieves Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation

Users assured of interoperability of Airbyte data integration platform and Google Cloud SQL database service

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, today announced that it has successfully achieved the Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation for Cloud SQL – Google Cloud’s fully-managed relational database service for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server.





Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with Cloud SQL. Airbyte has closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for Cloud SQL MySQL, PostgreSQL or SQL Server into its data integration platform while optimizing performance.

By earning this designation, Airbyte has proven its products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with Cloud SQL and validated those in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams. This designation enables users to have confidence that Airbyte products work well with Cloud SQL.

Being part of the program, Airbyte has more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and Cloud SQL teams to develop joint roadmaps.

“Earning this designation with Google Cloud is another important step towards our goal to be the standard for data movement across platforms,” said Chris Tatarowicz, head of business development at Airbyte. “The integration with Cloud SQL further strengthens Airbyte’s capabilities, continuing our mission to make data actionable for everyone, everywhere.”

Go here for documentation on getting started with Airbyte Cloud for Cloud SQL.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data movement leader for syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte makes moving data easy and affordable across almost any source and destination, helping enterprises provide their users with access to the right data for analysis and decision-making. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

