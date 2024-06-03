Airbus Defence and Space Partners with AI Start-Up NeuralAgent on the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) Project

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airbus Defence and Space, a leader in the aerospace industry, and NeuralAgent, an innovative AI start-up, have signed two contracts that will help shape the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme. This tri-national programme led by the Ministries of Defence from France, Germany and Spain marks a significant step forward in strengthening European Defence Systems, notably through cutting-edge artificial intelligence. This partnership between Airbus and NeuralAgent will contribute to the FCAS’ Combat Cloud, as part of the global phase 1B contract.









The partnership focuses on bridging the innovation gap with an AI-defined, non-jammable, resilient, and self-organizing network and system architectures in the air, on the ground or in space. The aim is to automate and optimize the response times of an unlimited number of combat nodes, reducing them to real time or milliseconds. This initiative will leverage Airbus Defence and Space’s advanced infrastructure and NeuralAgent’s cutting-edge decentralized AI technology to deliver redundant, explainable, and high-performant collaborative Agents under dynamic environments. This aims to outperform costly central AI-Approaches with a single point of failure against jamming. Together, they seek to transform defense capabilities with unprecedented and distributed autonomous intelligence of large number of combat nodes.

Dr. -Ing Onur Deniz, CEO of NeuralAgent, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: “This contract is a pivotal achievement for NeuralAgent as it allows us to not only redefine the future of AI-defined Secure and Resilient Networks through our foundational AI-Agent Models but also extends our reach into dual-use cases for commercial industries from space to ground, supporting scalable innovation across the EU.”

Juan Emilio Murillo Martinez, Head of Procurement Software and Cyber Security at Airbus Defence and Space, highlighted the benefits of this partnership: “Working with disruptive AI start-ups such as NeuralAgent, will propel our innovation efforts and help us stay ahead with the latest AI trends. This collaboration will enhance our capabilities in both legacy and future systems, ensuring we remain at the forefront of technological advancements.”

This strategic partnership between Airbus Defence and Space and NeuralAgent aims to transform European defense AI capabilities, showcasing their commitment to innovation and leadership in the EU’s biggest defense project.

About Airbus Defence and Space

Airbus Defence and Space is a division of Airbus Group responsible for defence and aerospace products and services. The company is a leader in designing, developing, and manufacturing military aircraft, space systems, and connected intelligence systems and services.

About NeuralAgent

NeuralAgent is an AI start-up specializing in the development of Decentralized AI-Agent Foundation Models for distributed autonomous intelligence and shaping the future of Telecoms, Mobility, NewSpace, Robotics.

