Airbase Accelerates Procurement Innovation with Strategic Hire and Software Advances

Airbase Taps Top Procurement Expert to Lead New Era in Procurement

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airbase, a leader in procure-to-pay solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant step in its mission to transform procurement with the appointment of Mathew Schulz from Forrester as the new Vice President of Procurement Strategy. Schulz brings extensive experience and a track record of driving procurement excellence and technological advancement. This critical addition is accompanied by the launch of new innovative upgrades to Airbase’s Guided Procurement module.





With over two decades of experience in procurement and technology, Schulz’s prior roles include Head of Global Procurement at Forrester, the renowned research and advisory firm, and the Head of Global Procurement and Corporate Services at SS&C Eze, a leading investment technology solution. He also served as a Managing Consultant and former technology lead for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Schulz is an important voice and thought leader in a procurement landscape undergoing widespread technological transformation.

Thejo Kote, Founder and CEO of Airbase, commented, “I’m thrilled to welcome Mathew to Airbase. His technological and domain expertise are exactly what we need to continue to build groundbreaking solutions. We’re setting new standards in procurement, and with Mathew, we look forward to accelerating our journey.”

For Schulz, the move to Airbase was a natural next step. “Airbase is uniquely situated to help the next generation of procurement. They’re building technology that meets the demands of an evolving business landscape and empowering procurement and finance professionals. It’s rare to see a solution that understands the needs of the profession. Airbase is creating a competitive advantage for companies by equipping their procurement teams with tech that drives value and saves money and time.”

Commendations for Airbase’s Innovations in Procurement:

Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement and Enterprise Applications at IDC, says, “Since the introduction of Guided Procurement, Airbase has emerged as an attractive and beneficial option for procurement practitioners. With its compelling suite of features, including AI-driven insights and streamlined vendor management, Airbase clearly demonstrates a commitment to leveraging technology to enhance process efficiency and data accuracy. These features further cement Airbase’s position as an innovator in the procurement solutions space.”

“Airbase has transformed our approach to procurement,” says Alex Schlick Sr. Director of Accounting at Doximity. “Now all employees have an easy way to request a purchase and stakeholders have the oversight they need to do their jobs. Everyone can collaborate to provide and review the details and documentation they need for approval. As a result, we’ve seen notable improvements in adoption, cycle times, and overall cost savings.”

Airbase elevates the procurement experience.

Unprecedented levels of efficiency are now achievable with Airbase’s AI Prediction & Insights.

Effortless Vendor Renewal Management that yields time and cost savings precipitates a shift to strategic work by procurement professionals.

Collaborative software that provides complete and shared visibility for all stakeholders.

Automated Vendor Tax Compliance for domestic and international vendors that ensures accuracy and timely reporting.

Procurement is a fully connected experience with native integrations and our open API into key financial and stakeholder tools.

The Airbase platform provides robust capabilities in spend management, with many customers achieving over 90% spend under management.

As Airbase continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in procurement, the addition of Schulz and the latest Guided Procurement features mark a new chapter in the company’s journey towards procurement excellence.

In acknowledgement of its strides in the procure-to-pay sector, Airbase is featured in IDC’s ‘Procurement Applications Market Dynamics and Vendors for 2024’, highlighting its role in advancing procurement technology.”

For more information about Airbase and its solutions, visit: https://www.airbase.com/

About Airbase

Airbase is the only procure-to-pay solution to combine enterprise-grade power with a delightful user experience. It radically simplifies purchasing. Tackle complex workflows and enjoy effortless company-wide adoption with easy-to-use and flexible intake, AP automation, expenses, and corporate cards. Stop uncontrolled spend, save time and money, and get a faster close.

Contacts

Airbase Media Contacts:

Darragh Collins | press@airbase.io | 917-743-2778