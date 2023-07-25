Air Liquide joins The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) to support diversity in industry





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Air Liquide will help fund the FOSSI Scholarship initiative which supports students pursuing preferred STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) degrees at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Air Liquide’s commitment will ensure funding for students throughout the entirety of their four-year higher education journey.

Through its commitment to FOSSI, the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative, Air Liquide seeks to advance diversity within industry and manufacturing. With the U.S. experiencing a shortage of nearly 1 million employees in the manufacturing industry alone1, a diverse and skilled industrial workforce is essential to addressing the growing skills gap within many STEM fields.

FOSSI is a national program focused on eliminating financial barriers to higher education, recognizing and rewarding demonstrated achievement and fostering the future potential of students in the communities in which Air Liquide operates. Thus, the Group joins more than 70 industry peers who, since FOSSI’s inception in 2020, have raised nearly $30 million for the benefit of 595 STEM scholars.

Air Liquide’s partnership with FOSSI is an extension of its long-standing commitment to STEM education and literacy. The collaboration joins Air Liquide’s established partnerships with Junior Achievement, Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation and most recently, a continuing engagement with local Houston middle schools focused on women in STEM. These initiatives support the Group’s ADVANCE strategic plan through its “acting for all” pillar, which emphasizes education and employment programs for the betterment of society as a whole.

Michael J. Graff, Chairman & CEO, American Air Liquide Holdings, Inc., said: “Air Liquide is proud to support The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative and the students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities as they aspire to an education in STEM fields, and the fulfilling careers such an education affords. We believe it is critical that the workforce of the future reflect the strength and diversity of our communities. Partnership with FOSSI is a perfect example of Air Liquide’s commitment to “act for all” by helping to ensure that the STEM talent necessary for shaping the industry of tomorrow, and a more sustainable future, are prepared for the challenge today.”

Air Liquide in the United States

Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in nearly 1,400 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets. Usa.airliquide.com

About FOSSI

The Future of STEM Scholars Initiative was founded in 2020 by the American Chemistry Council, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), The Chemours Company, and the HBCU Week Foundation. FOSSI is a national chemical industry program which provides scholarships to students pursuing degrees in relevant science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), helping to eliminate financial barriers for historically underrepresented groups. Sponsored by chemical manufacturers and related industry stakeholders, FOSSI provides scholarship recipients $10,000 per year for four years and connects these students to leadership development, mentoring and internship opportunities at participating companies. Learn more at FutureofSTEMscholars.org/fossi

