AiNET Changes Everything for Ai with 200-Megawatt Upgrade

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AiNET is proud to announce the largest capacity upgrade to a data center in Maryland ever, with an upgrade providing over 200 megawatts of additional power at their critical Baltimore facility. The monumental upgrade positions AiNET at the forefront of supporting high-density power needs essential for the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) technologies.





Ai is revolutionizing industries across the globe, providing new capabilities in analysis, automation, and decision-making. However, the advancements come with a vast demand for power. AiNET’s One Market Center facility provides a path to innovation and improving quality of life globally by meeting the demands of the most cutting-edge Ai models.

“This upgrade changes everything for Ai. No one has enough power,” said Palig Kelenjian, Sr Global Project Manager at AiNET.

The announced enhancement bolsters AiNET’s total portfolio, which boasts one gigawatt (1,000 megawatts or 1 billion watts) of capacity, to meet the most advanced needs.

AiNET is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and complies with SSAE-18 SOC 1, 2, 3, and HITRUST. Ai is about trust and capability, and this upgrade changes everything.

