Home Business Wire AiNET Changes Everything for Ai with 200-Megawatt Upgrade
Business Wire

AiNET Changes Everything for Ai with 200-Megawatt Upgrade

di Business Wire

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIAiNET is proud to announce the largest capacity upgrade to a data center in Maryland ever, with an upgrade providing over 200 megawatts of additional power at their critical Baltimore facility. The monumental upgrade positions AiNET at the forefront of supporting high-density power needs essential for the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) technologies.


Ai is revolutionizing industries across the globe, providing new capabilities in analysis, automation, and decision-making. However, the advancements come with a vast demand for power. AiNET’s One Market Center facility provides a path to innovation and improving quality of life globally by meeting the demands of the most cutting-edge Ai models.

“This upgrade changes everything for Ai. No one has enough power,” said Palig Kelenjian, Sr Global Project Manager at AiNET.

The announced enhancement bolsters AiNET’s total portfolio, which boasts one gigawatt (1,000 megawatts or 1 billion watts) of capacity, to meet the most advanced needs.

AiNET is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and complies with SSAE-18 SOC 1, 2, 3, and HITRUST. Ai is about trust and capability, and this upgrade changes everything.

Contacts

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Neha Jamil

neha.jamil@ai.net


Mirasol Gen Legson

Mirasol.legson@ai.net

Articoli correlati

Domo Named a Challenger in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms

Business Wire Business Wire -
Receives second highest product scores for Analytics Developer, and Data Scientist Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities ReportSILICON SLOPES,...
Continua a leggere

Getaround Appoints Patricia Huerta as Interim CFO and Secures Additional Funding

Business Wire Business Wire -
Huerta brings more than 25 years of experience in finance and public accounting Company receives $20 million in additional funding...
Continua a leggere

Roku to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 1, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced it will release second quarter 2024 financial results after the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php