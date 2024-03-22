aim Systems, Key Player for High-tech MES Localization, Aims to Launch New AI-integrated MES/MCS

SEONGNAM, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIintegratedMES_MCS—aim Systems, a smart factory solution provider, announced that it is spearheading the development of next-generation factory automation with the upcoming releases of its Gen 2 MES and MCS platforms in May and September 2024, respectively.





If the products localized in the early 2000s, such as overseas Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Equipment Automation Systems (EAS), and Material Control Systems (MCS), are defined as Gen 1, the upcoming second-generation MES and MCS products are being developed not only to actively utilize AI but also to enhance operation and monitoring systems, making it significantly easier for customers to improve yield and establish intelligent factory automation. This development aims to clearly differentiate from the existing first-generation products.

In particular, the defense industry is currently shifting towards incorporating AI to enhance yield and hence the market anticipates that products similar to aim Systems’ new MES/EAS/MCS will benefit from such trend.

With the advent of the intensified competition in high-tech industry, investments and expansions in display and semiconductor factories have become essential. To efficiently manage large display and semiconductor factories, core software such as MES (Manufacturing Execution System), EAS (Equipment Automation Systems), and MCS (Material Control Systems) also need to evolve to keep abreast with technological changes including artificial intelligence. Looking back the history of high-tech MES in South Korea, during the 90s, pre-IMF era, American and Japanese companies have been main clients for domestic high-tech industry and Korean companies had to bear high costs to purchase foreign products.

aim Systems, established in 1996 as a smart factory solution provider, has significantly reduced costs for domestic hi-tech companies through localization of MES for semiconductor/display factories. aim Systems, despite smaller than conglomerates, retains 30+ R&D experts who are the key for aim System’s advanced technological expansion. aim Systems, retaining the core personnel with over 10 years of experience in various global projects, surprised the market with the capability to develop second-generation MES/EAS/MCS products combining AI with in-house manpower and capital within such a short period. For more information, visit http://www.aim.co.kr/.

