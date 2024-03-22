Home Business Wire aim Systems, Key Player for High-tech MES Localization, Aims to Launch New...
Business Wire

aim Systems, Key Player for High-tech MES Localization, Aims to Launch New AI-integrated MES/MCS

di Business Wire

SEONGNAM, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIintegratedMES_MCSaim Systems, a smart factory solution provider, announced that it is spearheading the development of next-generation factory automation with the upcoming releases of its Gen 2 MES and MCS platforms in May and September 2024, respectively.


If the products localized in the early 2000s, such as overseas Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Equipment Automation Systems (EAS), and Material Control Systems (MCS), are defined as Gen 1, the upcoming second-generation MES and MCS products are being developed not only to actively utilize AI but also to enhance operation and monitoring systems, making it significantly easier for customers to improve yield and establish intelligent factory automation. This development aims to clearly differentiate from the existing first-generation products.

In particular, the defense industry is currently shifting towards incorporating AI to enhance yield and hence the market anticipates that products similar to aim Systems’ new MES/EAS/MCS will benefit from such trend.

With the advent of the intensified competition in high-tech industry, investments and expansions in display and semiconductor factories have become essential. To efficiently manage large display and semiconductor factories, core software such as MES (Manufacturing Execution System), EAS (Equipment Automation Systems), and MCS (Material Control Systems) also need to evolve to keep abreast with technological changes including artificial intelligence. Looking back the history of high-tech MES in South Korea, during the 90s, pre-IMF era, American and Japanese companies have been main clients for domestic high-tech industry and Korean companies had to bear high costs to purchase foreign products.

aim Systems, established in 1996 as a smart factory solution provider, has significantly reduced costs for domestic hi-tech companies through localization of MES for semiconductor/display factories. aim Systems, despite smaller than conglomerates, retains 30+ R&D experts who are the key for aim System’s advanced technological expansion. aim Systems, retaining the core personnel with over 10 years of experience in various global projects, surprised the market with the capability to develop second-generation MES/EAS/MCS products combining AI with in-house manpower and capital within such a short period. For more information, visit http://www.aim.co.kr/.

Contacts

aim Systems

Jun oh Jang, Director

jojang@aim.co.kr

Articoli correlati

Desktop Health Launches ScanUp™ Digital Dentistry Adoption Subscription Program to Modernize Dental Practice Efficiency and Patient Care

Business Wire Business Wire -
ScanUp launches with hundreds of dentist members nationwide using the program, including practices at several major DSOs Dentists who subscribe...
Continua a leggere

CSG Systems International to Hold First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on May 1

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 5:00...
Continua a leggere

SWAYE Unveils ‘Web3’s Most-Accessible Game: The OG Battlefront’ on Sui

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SWAYE, the application at the forefront of the creator economy, today announced "The OG Battlefront", a captivating...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php