AIHA Announces Sponsors for AIHA Connect 2024 Conference

Three-star sponsor TSI + Casella will provide the conference lanyards as well as present two Innovation Station sessions. TSI Incorporated specializes in workflow management, software services, and measurement instrumentation. Casella is a manufacturer and supplier of occupational hygiene and environmental monitoring equipment.

SGS Galson returns as a two-star sponsor supporting the AIHA Connect opening general session, scheduled for 8 a.m. Eastern time, Monday, May 20. An SGS Galson spokesperson will introduce Dr. Sammy Ramsey for his keynote address on embracing peculiar thinking to solve problems in creative ways.

One-star support comes from Bureau Veritas (for the mobile app); DuPont Personal Protection (for the pre-conference first-timers’ webinar on Wednesday, May 8, and the first-timers’ meet and greet on Monday, May 20); sampling equipment supplier, SKC Inc.; and environmental health and safety software and service provider, VelocityEHS (two Learning Pavilion sessions).

AIHA Connect 2024 will welcome OEHS professionals on-site in Columbus and via a virtual experience for participants who cannot attend in person.

About AIHA Connect

AIHA Connect is the “must-attend” event for occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) professionals at all levels. This annual conference focuses on the important trends, needs, research, technologies, training, and connections that make OEHS professionals more efficient in their pursuit of protecting worker and community health worldwide.

AIHA Connect’s diverse menu of content provides multiple learning pathways, including general sessions, education sessions, poster presentations, sponsored Learning Pavilion presentations, exhibitor-hosted Innovation Station presentations, and pre- and post-conference professional development courses (PDCs). The program features many opportunities to network and connect with peers.

About AIHA

AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. More than half of AIHA’s nearly 8,500 members are Certified Industrial Hygienists, and many hold other professional designations. AIHA serves as a resource for those employed across the public and private sectors as well as to the communities in which they work. For more information, please visit www.aiha.org.

