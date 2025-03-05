AidKit Secures $8.5 Million in Series A Funding to Expand Aid Administration Platform

AidKit’s cutting-edge cloud platform empowers agencies to create accessible, fraud-resistant aid and benefit programs—eliminating administrative headaches while boosting efficiency

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AidWithDignity--AidKit, a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently, today announced it has raised $8.5 million in Series A growth equity financing led by Blueprint Equity. The new funding will support AidKit’s expansion of its platform and enhance its technological capabilities to transform aid delivery into an empowering act of community care.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the way aid is delivered,” said Brittany Christenson, CEO of AidKit. “With Blueprint Equity’s support, we will continue to innovate and ensure that assistance reaches those who need it in a more timely and respectful manner. This investment accelerates our ability to drive meaningful, lasting change in communities across the country.”

Founded in 2021, AidKit has facilitated the delivery of more than $270 million in direct cash assistance and partnered with over 200 government and nonprofit organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform is designed to help agencies build accessible, fraud-resilient benefit programs that reduce administrative burden, increase efficiency and provide transparency.

As funding structures shift under the new federal administration, state and local governments are expecting increasing pressure to implement new regulations while facing dwindling resources and capacity constraints. Many agencies are tasked with improving efficiency but lack the technological infrastructure to do so effectively. AidKit’s platform directly addresses these challenges by streamlining aid administration, reducing manual workload and enhancing fraud protection, ensuring funds reach those who are eligible and in urgent need.

“Government agencies and nonprofits often rely on time-intensive, manual processes to deliver aid and benefits which ultimately increases unnecessary costs to both government and nonprofits,” said Sheldon Lewis, managing partner at Blueprint Equity. “AidKit’s platform consolidates multiple tools into a single, user-friendly, AI-powered solution, streamlining aid distribution while reducing administrative burden. By getting critical funds to people faster and preventing fraud, AidKit helps ensure that resources reach those in need efficiently, ultimately maximizing the impact of disaster relief and cash assistance programs.”

About Blueprint Equity

Blueprint Equity provides expansion capital to high-growth, capital-efficient enterprise software and technology-enabled service businesses worldwide. Blueprint has $275 million of assets under management and is based in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.onblueprint.com.

About AidKit

AidKit is a Public Benefit Corporation that helps government agencies and large nonprofits administer aid programs efficiently and transparently. AidKit’s secure technology platform is designed to address the complex challenges of large-scale aid distribution. It automates workflows, accelerates disbursements and reduces administrative burden, either as an all-in-one platform or through adaptable modular solutions to meet the unique needs of each initiative. With integrated fraud prevention and real-time caseload management tools, the platform ensures programs operate with precision, compliance and accountability while safeguarding sensitive data. Drawing on a proven track record of successful implementations, AidKit delivers comprehensive support that expands operational capacity and elevates service delivery for its partner agencies. Whether deploying disaster relief programs or accelerating benefits modernization, AidKit delivers results that maximize impact and build public trust. Founded in 2021, AidKit, a woman-led company, has supported over 200 agencies and nonprofits, processing 500,000+ applications and distributing $270 million in aid to more than 90,000 recipients. For more information, visit AidKit.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for AidKit)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com