AiDash Unveils Evolve 2024 Conference: Leading Climate Resilience with Satellites & AI

AiDash Evolve 2024 will bring together leaders from industry, technology, government and academia dedicated to the mission of “Securing Tomorrow”

Evolve 2024 will serve as a pivotal gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries united in their commitment to harness the latest advancements in satellite technology and AI to safeguard critical infrastructure, foster biodiversity, and ensure a sustainable future. By uniting industry pioneers, the conference aims to catalyze actionable strategies for resilience in the face of unprecedented environmental challenges.

“Evolve 2024 underscores AiDash’s unwavering dedication to pioneering sustainable solutions with satellites and AI,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO of AiDash. “In an era defined by climate uncertainty, our conference will serve as a platform for collaborative dialogue and innovation, driving forward our mission to secure tomorrow for generations to come.”

Scheduled from October 16 – 18 in New Orleans, Louisiana, Evolve 2024 will offer attendees unparalleled insights into the transformative potential of satellites and AI in confronting climate change and advancing sustainability goals.

AiDash is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and sustainable with satellites and AI. Using our full-stack SaaS solutions, customers in electric, gas, and water utilities, transportation, and construction are transforming asset inspection and maintenance – and complying with biodiversity net gain mandates and carbon capture goals. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and achieved sustainability goals. Learn more at www.aidash.com.

