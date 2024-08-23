AiDash Opens New Global Headquarters in Palo Alto to Drive Innovation in Climate Adaptation Technology

Company hires Head of Product and VP of Legal as it aggressively grows team to meet demand

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—AiDash, an enterprise SaaS company making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and sustainable with satellites and AI, today announced the opening of its new global headquarters, located at 575 High Street in downtown Palo Alto. This strategic expansion will help foster innovation by enhancing collaboration with Silicon Valley’s tech ecosystem. The opening of the new space will also support widespread, long-term growth as AiDash seeks to hire across all functions.









AiDash has already made its first executive hires to be based out of the Palo Alto office. New Head of Product for the AiDash platform, Rafael Kabesa comes from OpenAI’s Product Management team — he remained with OpenAI after it acquired his previous company, Rockset. Kabesa has also held senior product positions at Salesforce and Okta, as his career has spanned executive roles in product management and software engineering. He is known for building and scaling products, diving deep into complex challenges to create solutions with modern technology. Kabesa embraces data-driven methodologies and a deep understanding of user needs to develop products that users truly love.

Marina Len Clements joins AiDash as its new VP of Legal. Coming from Mural, Clements is known for working with innovative companies that deliver elegant solutions to challenging problems. She will work cross-functionally across teams at AiDash to support company growth and product development by providing insightful legal counsel and building processes that will scale operations globally and take advantage of new opportunities.

“Establishing our global headquarters in Palo Alto is about more than opening a new building. We are putting a stake in the ground,” said Abhishek Vinod Singh, CEO and Co-founder of AiDash. “We are here to stay and want to grow in the midst of the brightest minds in technology and environmental science. We chose this space for our home base, out of any other location in the world, because it is at the epicenter of the world’s most cutting-edge tech companies with whom we can partner and because it is a hotbed for talent, thanks to its proximity to top universities.”

Strategically established near Stanford University, AiDash plans to use its new headquarters to tap into top AI and engineering talent and lean into the latest climate research coming out of the Doerr School of Sustainability. AiDash is also opening new channels with other nearby campuses engaged in climate research and training the next generation of leaders.

AiDash is actively ramping up its hiring efforts amid soaring demand for its satellite-first solutions that make critical infrastructure more resilient to the negative impacts of a changing climate. It plans to add more than 25 people across all functions in its new corporate headquarters by the end of the quarter, expanding further in 2025. The company has more than 150 customers worldwide and has been more than doubling its annual recurring revenue (ARR) every year since the company’s inception in 2019.

About AiDash

AiDash is making critical infrastructure industries climate-resilient and sustainable with satellites and AI. Using our full-stack SaaS solutions, customers in electric, gas, and water utilities, transportation, and construction are transforming asset inspection and maintenance — and complying with biodiversity net gain mandates and carbon capture goals. Our customers deliver ROI in their first year of deployment with reduced costs, improved reliability, and achieved sustainability goals. Learn more at www.aidash.com.

