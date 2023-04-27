<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Aiberry Named Best Mental Health Technology Solution in the Health Digital Tech Awards 2023

Innovative and practical AI-driven mental health assessment platform is driving change in healthcare by improving clinician efficiency, bettering patient outcomes

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mental health AI-powered platform innovator Aiberry today announced that it has been awarded the Best Mental Health Technology Solution of 2023 by Health Digital Tech Awards. The awards program recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in health technology and the impact of the solutions today.


Aiberry’s platform enables mental health screenings in a wide range of settings, from doctors offices to schools, workplaces, or even homes. It offers quantifiable and reproducible outcomes that can be reliably tracked over time for trend analysis. The AI-powered virtual therapeutic assistant makes users feel at ease while asking questions to gather mental health information. At the end of each screening, users and clinicians are provided with a risk level assessment for mental health disorders including suicidal ideation.

Led by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Linda Chung and Johan Bjorklund, Aiberry received $8M in seed funding in March of this year. The company is working to accelerate adoption of its platform nationwide.

The mission of the Health Digital Tech Awards is to recognize how a solution has been implemented in a healthcare setting and the impact the solution has had on end users. Winning products and companies are selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the best solutions for each category.

“We are very pleased to have been recognized by Health Digital Tech Awards as a leader in mental health technology, an area in which the collective efforts of the entire industry are required to effect a positive change in this time of growing need,” said Chung. “We would like to congratulate the other winners in this year’s competition, with whom we are eager to collaborate as we work together to accelerate and expand access to care.”

About Aiberry

Aiberry (pronounced “I” + “berry”) is an innovative and practical mental health screening solution that improves efficiency and saves time for healthcare providers. Its cutting-edge AI technology is based on two decades of research bundled into a powerful solution that helps providers better serve their patients. Its Machine Learning (ML) pipelines are designed to eliminate biases, including those related to age, gender, sexual orientation and race. For more information, visit www.aiberry.io.

Jennifer Nguyen

Mindshare PR
jennifer@mindsharepr.com

