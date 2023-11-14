Aiberry Addresses Growing U.S. Mental Health Needs; Adds Comprehensive Screening Tool Covering Five Major Anxiety Disorders to AI-Powered Assessment Platform

MedPass, a subscription-based platform powered by HealthBird, is the first to integrate the new platform into its proactive health management app for SMBs and freelancers

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIpowered—Aiberry®, a leading AI-powered mental health assessment platform, today announced that it has expanded its capabilities to include screening for anxiety disorders, in addition to the clinically-validated depression assessments it has provided to date. The comprehensive anxiety screening includes assessments for five distinct anxiety disorders including generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, post traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD), and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).









MedPass, a subscription-based platform powered by HealthBird, focused on proactive health management, is partnering with Aiberry on the expanded platform.

Mental Health Crisis Growing Rapidly

Anxiety and mental health are fast becoming a growing issue in the United States with 18% of Americans suffering from anxiety each year, according to the National Institutes of Health. Anxiety disorders are associated with more than $4.1 billion in indirect workplace costs and lead to an average of 4.6 work days lost to disability per month and 5.5 workdays of reduced productivity per month. The U.S. Health and Human Services Administration recently called for anxiety screenings for all adults under the age of 65 to better manage this condition through early diagnosis and treatment.

“Anxiety disorders have far-reaching implications, impacting communication, relationships, performance, productivity, and more,” said Irena Tigranyan, COO and Co-Founder of HealthBird. “Subscribers to the MedPass platform are technology-forward and proactive with all of their health needs. Having access to Aiberry will be a powerful tool for them to be proactive with their mental health. We are excited to be their launch partner.”

Aiberry Anxiety Screening

Mental health apps and providers currently use the GAD-7 paper-based assessment form that only measures generalized anxiety. Transcending the status quo, Aiberry’s Anxiety Screening includes generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Aiberry’s goal is to provide more precise mental health care assessments through an engaging technology-forward application in order to help people identify anxiety symptoms early, helping to reduce the likelihood of more severe disease.

Aiberry’s AI-powered platform offers quantifiable and reproducible outcomes through its AI-powered virtual therapeutic assistant, Botberry. This interactive tool ensures users feel at ease while providing essential mental health information. Following each screening, clinicians, wellness management companies, and now MedPass users receive valuable insights into their mental health status.

MedPass Proactive Health Management

Considering the pressing need for a comprehensive mental health solution, Aiberry has forged a transformative partnership with MedPass. MedPass is at the forefront of wellness innovation, offering an all-in-one subscription-based membership service. This service includes telehealth, mental health support, personalized nutrition guidance, and access to virtual and in-person fitness classes, all aimed at connecting individuals with health and wellness providers while offering cost-effective alternatives. Working together, Aiberry and MedPass are poised to lead the charge in rethinking and reshaping mental health care in the United States. Together, they are providing a comprehensive solution to address the pressing mental health needs of a nation in distress.

“Aiberry’s commitment to redefining mental health care is unwavering,” said Linda Chung, co-founder and co-CEO of Aiberry. “We recognize the gaps in the current system, and our partnership with innovative companies like HealthBird and MedPass is poised to make a significant impact. We’re acutely aware of the challenges individuals, especially in high stakes industries, face when it comes to mental health. Recent news has highlighted the unfortunate reality that some feel compelled to conceal their struggles due to fears around job security. Our commitment to providing confidential and accessible resources aims to break down these barriers. We believe that no one should have to navigate their mental health journey alone.”

About Aiberry

Aiberry (pronounced “I” + “berry”) is an innovative and practical mental health screening solution that improves efficiency and saves time for healthcare providers. Its cutting-edge AI technology is based on two decades of research bundled into a powerful solution that helps providers better serve their patients. Its Machine Learning (ML) pipelines are designed to eliminate biases, including those related to age, gender, sexual orientation and race. For more information, visit www.aiberry.com.

