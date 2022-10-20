AiAdvertising’s Campaign Performance Platform Helps Lift Q3 Sales for BioHarvest Sciences’ Resveratrol Superfood Supplement VINIA

Disruptive Cloud-Hosted Subscription-Based Ad Management Solution Delivers 48% Higher Return on Google Ad Spend (ROAS)

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders, announced it has achieved early success with BioHarvest Sciences’ (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) first commercialized blood flow superfood supplement VINIA.

BioHarvest, a plant cell growth company, became the first and only company that grows cells of plants at industrial scale in liquid bioreactors in order to produce the secondary metabolites. In April 2022, they partnered with AiAdvertising for its resveratrol superfood supplement VINIA® for its Google related search advertising. Initial results were very positive and by mid-August 2022, VINIA had seen over 180% increase in revenue from their Google spend and a 48% higher Return on Ad Spend (ROAS). AI Advertising played a critical role in scaling BioHarvest’s Google platform advertising. As a result of AI systems, the increase in ROAS by 48% allowed BioHarvest to double their media spend on Google.

Based on this superior performance, AiAdvertising has now been engaged to enhance BioHarvest’s major U.S. marketing scale-up, which has added National Television. As of September 30, 2022, AiAds has seen further improved results, and BioHarvest’s overall Return on Ad Spend since April 2022 increased by 90%. AiAds’ management of Google advertising is a foundational component in BioHarvest’s overall marketing mix which includes TV, Radio, and other online channels.

“We are impressed with the results of our collaboration with AiAdvertising, one of our key strategic ecommerce partners,” stated Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest Sciences. “Artificial Intelligence is now permeating every business sector imaginable and the commercial applications we are beginning to see in digital Advertising simply cannot be ignored. Our partnership with AiAdvertising, while still in its infancy, played a critical role as a key member of our ecosystem of marketing partners in scaling our VINIA business and delivering a step-change in our revenue performance and in the improvement of key metrics such as ROAS. We look forward to building on the great momentum and leveraging more of the AI Platform, not only for VINIA®, but also for our future pipeline of products.”

VINIA employs AiAdvertising’s Campaign Performance Platform (CPP), which is the industry’s first cloud-hosted subscription-based Ad Management solution that enables brands and agencies to easily plan, create, predict, execute, scale, and measure digital advertising campaigns.

“These initial outcomes with VINIA have led to a month-over-month increase in BioHarvest’s budget and has helped drive triple digit revenue growth for VINIA sales in the third quarter,” said Jerry Hug, CEO of AiAdvertising. “We are seeing similar results across our client base, and it is now clear the momentum with our disruptive Campaign Performance Platform is gaining traction as we are leveraging AI in our platform to drive performance. We look forward to executing on the next phase of our campaign with BioHarvest as they bring their lead product VINIA to consumers in need of a superior heart healthy blood flow supplement.”

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company that is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders. We are focused on eliminating waste and maximizing the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

