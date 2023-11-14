Home Business Wire AiAdvertising Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AiAdvertising Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Nine Month 2023 Revenue up 26% to $5.9 Million Driven by Platform Licensing and Digital Marketing

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), an industry leader in AI-powered advertising solutions, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.


Key Third Quarter and Subsequent 2023 Highlights and Business Update

  • Revenue for Q3 2023 was $2.1 million, up 13% from $1.9 million in Q3 2022
  • Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 was $5.9 million and $4.7, respectively, an increase of 26%.
  • Platform License revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, decreased by 39% to $0.1 million.
  • Digital Marketing revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, increased by 16% to $1.5 million.
  • Net Loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, improved by 24% to ($1.5) million.
  • Net Loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, improved by 35% to ($4.3) million.
  • Net Cash used in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.9 million, compared to cash used of $4.2 million a year ago.
  • Published a new white paper, “AI for Advertising Blueprint,” created in partnership with the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute.

Management Commentary

“The nine months of 2023 delivered ongoing revenue growth and bottom line improvement, highlighted by a 26% increase in revenue from 2022 and 35% decrease in net loss,” said Jerry Hug, Chairman and CEO of AiAdvertising. “The third quarter also saw a 13% growth in revenue, driven by strong client activity in Digital Marketing.

“During the quarter we continued to focus on further development of our Campaign Performance Platform, applying AI and ML technologies to marketing and advertising solutions. Our AI-powered AdTech software and optimization services allow advertisers to eliminate guesswork, predict creative, and prove performance. A recent white paper we published in partnership with the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute outlined how brands and advertisers can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize ad campaigns, save budget, and boost results. We continue to see interest from direct-to-consumer brands that are looking to deploy large budgets at scale without having to add headcount. We are also evaluating feedback from prospective customers on how to better serve them with customized solutions at a budget that best suits their needs with the most advanced targeting solution in the market using AI, data science, and behavioral science.

“Looking ahead, we believe AiAdvertising can continue to scale our platform as the industry shifts toward solutions leveraging AI. AI-driven advertising eliminates guesswork, enables hyper-personalization at scale, and equips teams to maximize return on ad spend. We are highly focused on delivering superior results to our clients and executing on our revenue backlog. We expect to provide updates on new business initiatives and new business traction in the near future as we continue to build shareholder value,” concluded Hug.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 was $2.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively, an increase of 13%. The increase was primarily due to strong client activity in Digital Marketing. The Platform License segment revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, decreased by 39% to $0.1 million from the prior year. Digital Marketing revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, increased 16% to $1.5 million.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 was $5.9 million and $4.7 million, respectively, an increase of 26%. The increase was primarily due to strong client activity in Digital Marketing. The Platform License segment revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, decreased by 17% to $0.4 million from the prior year. Digital Marketing revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased 43% to $4.4 million.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $1.6 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $5.0 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior year.

Operating activities for continuing operations used $4.9 million in net cash for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Our increased revenue has caused an increased accounts receivables balance. Simultaneously, our stronger cash position has allowed us to continue to pay down the accounts payables balance faster. Net of working capital efficiency improvements, cash used by operating activities was $3.1 million in for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was ($1.5) million, as compared to a net loss of ($2.0) million in 2022. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was ($4.3) million, as compared to a net loss of ($6.6) million in 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.7 million at September 30, 2023, as compared to $0.1 million at December 31, 2022.

John C. Small, Chief Financial Officer of AiAdvertising, added, “As of today, we believe that our existing cash, together with the strategic investment of $5.0 million from Hexagon Partners and $0.9 million in account receivables, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital requirements to fund planned operations.”

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an AI-powered solutions provider employing the industry’s most scientifically advanced, patent-pending AI targeting process. Transforming marketing and customer experiences, allowing marketers to personify client data and scientifically target their ideal customers with hyper-personalized campaigns. By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we empower brands to easily target, predict, create, scale, measure campaign performance and reduce waste. Our clients gain the intelligence they need to prove advertising’s impact on the bottom line. This means more engaging, higher-impact campaigns that drive conversions and results.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

AIADVERTISING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

 

 

September 30,

2023

 

December 31,

2022

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

711,804

 

 

$

55,831

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

943,504

 

 

 

95,300

 

Prepaid and other current Assets

 

 

194,096

 

 

 

105,076

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,849,404

 

 

 

256,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

78,511

 

 

 

102,659

 

Right-of-Use assets

 

 

155,165

 

 

 

175,974

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease deposit

 

 

8,939

 

 

 

8,939

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

 

20,202

 

 

 

20,202

 

Total other assets

 

 

29,141

 

 

 

29,141

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

2,112,221

 

 

 

563,981

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

1,392,753

 

 

 

2,071,122

 

Accounts payable, related party

 

 

 

 

 

10,817

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

93,851

 

 

 

39,233

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

32,255

 

 

 

28,494

 

Deferred revenue and customer deposit

 

 

449,336

 

 

 

791,133

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

1,968,195

 

 

 

2,940,799

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease obligation, net of current portion

 

 

122,910

 

 

 

147,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,091,105

 

 

 

3,088,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 Authorized shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Preferred stock; 10,000 authorized, zero and 10,000 shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B Preferred stock; 25,000 authorized, 18,025 shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

18

 

 

 

18

 

Series C Preferred stock; 25,000 authorized, 14,425 shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

Series D Preferred stock; 90,000 authorized, 86,021 and 90,000 shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

86

 

 

 

86

 

Series E Preferred stock; 10,000 authorized, 10,000 shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

Series F Preferred stock; 800,000 authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series G Preferred stock; 2,600 authorized, 2,597 shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Series H Preferred stock; 1,000 authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series I Preferred stock; 3,000,000 authorized, 2,272,727 and zero shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

2,273

 

 

 

 

Series J Preferred stock; 700 authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding;

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 2,000,000,000 authorized shares; 1,334,408,773 and 1,175,324,203 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

1,334,414

 

 

 

1,175,330

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

56,287,627

 

 

 

49,595,914

 

Common stock payable, consisting of 5,000,000 shares valued at $0.1128

 

 

564,000

 

 

 

564,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(58,167,329

)

 

 

(53,859,673

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

21,116

 

 

 

(2,524,298

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

$

2,112,221

 

 

$

563,981

 

AIADVERTISING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

2,089,536

 

 

$

1,850,456

 

 

$

5,858,329

 

 

$

4,668,744

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

1,999,019

 

 

 

1,788,484

 

 

 

5,608,404

 

 

 

4,952,104

 

Gross Profit

 

 

90,517

 

 

 

61,972

 

 

 

249,925

 

 

 

(283,360

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and outside services

 

 

602,968

 

 

 

1,125,497

 

 

 

2,426,032

 

 

 

3,249,006

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,013,644

 

 

 

950,096

 

 

 

2,542,428

 

 

 

3,104,153

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,050

 

 

 

9,413

 

 

 

24,147

 

 

 

27,847

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

1,624,662

 

 

 

2,085,006

 

 

 

4,992,607

 

 

 

6,381,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(1,534,145

)

 

 

(2,023,034

)

 

 

(4,742,682

)

 

 

(6,664,366

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

435,026

 

 

 

 

Gain (loss) on Sales of Discontinued Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25,197

 

Total other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

435,026

 

 

 

25,197

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations before income taxes

 

 

(1,534,145

)

 

 

(2,023,034

)

 

 

(4,307,656

)

 

 

(6,639,169

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

 

 

(1,534,145

)

 

 

(2,023,034

)

 

 

(4,307,656

)

 

 

(6,639,169

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

 

$

(1,534,145

)

 

$

(2,023,034

)

 

$

(4,307,656

)

 

$

(6,639,169

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.00

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

1,334,408,773

 

 

 

1,134,900,469

 

 

 

1,299,140,585

 

 

 

1,108,436,079

 

Diluted

 

 

1,334,408,773

 

 

 

1,134,900,469

 

 

 

1,299,140,585

 

 

 

1,108,436,079

 

AIADVERTISING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)
 

 

 

For the

 

For the

 

 

Nine Months

Ended

 

Nine Months

Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

Net Loss

 

$

(4,307,656

)

 

$

(6,639,169

)

Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

 

 

 

(1,150

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

24,148

 

 

 

27,847

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(25,197

)

Stock based compensation

 

 

1,253,643

 

 

 

1,392,744

 

Non-cash service expense

 

 

 

 

 

123,374

 

Amortization of ROU asset

 

 

20,809

 

 

 

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(848,204

)

 

 

(153,746

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(89,020

)

 

 

50,129

 

Costs in excess of billings

 

 

 

 

 

4,839

 

Lease deposit

 

 

 

 

 

861

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(689,186

)

 

 

759,479

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

54,618

 

 

 

(15,466

)

Operating lease liability

 

 

(20,809

)

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(341,797

)

 

 

296,429

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

 

(4,943,454

)

 

 

(4,179,026

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for fixed assets

 

 

 

 

 

(23,209

)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

25,197

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

1,988

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of common stock

 

 

599,427

 

 

 

940,159

 

Proceeds from sale of preferred stock

 

 

5,000,000

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

5,599,427

 

 

 

940,159

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

655,973

 

 

 

(3,236,879

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

55,831

 

 

 

3,431,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

711,804

 

 

$

194,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

 

 

$

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right of use assets exchange for lease liability

 

$

 

 

$

186,706

 

Change in right of use asset

 

$

 

 

$

(70,608

)

Retired Stock Issuance

 

$

 

 

$

2,940

 

Exercise of stock options

 

$

3,931

 

 

$

3,190

 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Larry Holub/Chris Tyson

312-261-6412

AIAD@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

