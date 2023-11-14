AiAdvertising Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Nine Month 2023 Revenue up 26% to $5.9 Million Driven by Platform Licensing and Digital Marketing

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), an industry leader in AI-powered advertising solutions, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





Key Third Quarter and Subsequent 2023 Highlights and Business Update

Revenue for Q3 2023 was $2.1 million, up 13% from $1.9 million in Q3 2022

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 was $5.9 million and $4.7, respectively, an increase of 26%.

Platform License revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, decreased by 39% to $0.1 million.

Digital Marketing revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, increased by 16% to $1.5 million.

Net Loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, improved by 24% to ($1.5) million.

Net Loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, improved by 35% to ($4.3) million.

Net Cash used in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $4.9 million, compared to cash used of $4.2 million a year ago.

Published a new white paper, “AI for Advertising Blueprint ,” created in partnership with the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute.

Management Commentary

“The nine months of 2023 delivered ongoing revenue growth and bottom line improvement, highlighted by a 26% increase in revenue from 2022 and 35% decrease in net loss,” said Jerry Hug, Chairman and CEO of AiAdvertising. “The third quarter also saw a 13% growth in revenue, driven by strong client activity in Digital Marketing.

“During the quarter we continued to focus on further development of our Campaign Performance Platform, applying AI and ML technologies to marketing and advertising solutions. Our AI-powered AdTech software and optimization services allow advertisers to eliminate guesswork, predict creative, and prove performance. A recent white paper we published in partnership with the Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute outlined how brands and advertisers can leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize ad campaigns, save budget, and boost results. We continue to see interest from direct-to-consumer brands that are looking to deploy large budgets at scale without having to add headcount. We are also evaluating feedback from prospective customers on how to better serve them with customized solutions at a budget that best suits their needs with the most advanced targeting solution in the market using AI, data science, and behavioral science.

“Looking ahead, we believe AiAdvertising can continue to scale our platform as the industry shifts toward solutions leveraging AI. AI-driven advertising eliminates guesswork, enables hyper-personalization at scale, and equips teams to maximize return on ad spend. We are highly focused on delivering superior results to our clients and executing on our revenue backlog. We expect to provide updates on new business initiatives and new business traction in the near future as we continue to build shareholder value,” concluded Hug.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 was $2.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively, an increase of 13%. The increase was primarily due to strong client activity in Digital Marketing. The Platform License segment revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, decreased by 39% to $0.1 million from the prior year. Digital Marketing revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, increased 16% to $1.5 million.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 was $5.9 million and $4.7 million, respectively, an increase of 26%. The increase was primarily due to strong client activity in Digital Marketing. The Platform License segment revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, decreased by 17% to $0.4 million from the prior year. Digital Marketing revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, increased 43% to $4.4 million.

Total operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $1.6 million, compared to $2.1 million in the prior year. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $5.0 million, compared to $6.4 million in the prior year.

Operating activities for continuing operations used $4.9 million in net cash for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Our increased revenue has caused an increased accounts receivables balance. Simultaneously, our stronger cash position has allowed us to continue to pay down the accounts payables balance faster. Net of working capital efficiency improvements, cash used by operating activities was $3.1 million in for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was ($1.5) million, as compared to a net loss of ($2.0) million in 2022. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was ($4.3) million, as compared to a net loss of ($6.6) million in 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $0.7 million at September 30, 2023, as compared to $0.1 million at December 31, 2022.

John C. Small, Chief Financial Officer of AiAdvertising, added, “As of today, we believe that our existing cash, together with the strategic investment of $5.0 million from Hexagon Partners and $0.9 million in account receivables, will be sufficient to meet our anticipated capital requirements to fund planned operations.”

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising is an AI-powered solutions provider employing the industry’s most scientifically advanced, patent-pending AI targeting process. Transforming marketing and customer experiences, allowing marketers to personify client data and scientifically target their ideal customers with hyper-personalized campaigns. By harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), we empower brands to easily target, predict, create, scale, measure campaign performance and reduce waste. Our clients gain the intelligence they need to prove advertising’s impact on the bottom line. This means more engaging, higher-impact campaigns that drive conversions and results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

AIADVERTISING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 711,804 $ 55,831 Accounts receivable, net 943,504 95,300 Prepaid and other current Assets 194,096 105,076 Total current assets 1,849,404 256,207 Property and equipment, net 78,511 102,659 Right-of-Use assets 155,165 175,974 Other assets: Lease deposit 8,939 8,939 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 20,202 20,202 Total other assets 29,141 29,141 Total assets 2,112,221 563,981 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,392,753 2,071,122 Accounts payable, related party – 10,817 Accrued expenses 93,851 39,233 Operating lease liability 32,255 28,494 Deferred revenue and customer deposit 449,336 791,133 Total current liabilities 1,968,195 2,940,799 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 122,910 147,480 Total liabilities 2,091,105 3,088,279 Shareholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 Authorized shares: Series A Preferred stock; 10,000 authorized, zero and 10,000 shares issued and outstanding; – – Series B Preferred stock; 25,000 authorized, 18,025 shares issued and outstanding; 18 18 Series C Preferred stock; 25,000 authorized, 14,425 shares issued and outstanding; 14 14 Series D Preferred stock; 90,000 authorized, 86,021 and 90,000 shares issued and outstanding; 86 86 Series E Preferred stock; 10,000 authorized, 10,000 shares issued and outstanding; 10 10 Series F Preferred stock; 800,000 authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding; – – Series G Preferred stock; 2,600 authorized, 2,597 shares issued and outstanding; 3 3 Series H Preferred stock; 1,000 authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding; – – Series I Preferred stock; 3,000,000 authorized, 2,272,727 and zero shares issued and outstanding; 2,273 – Series J Preferred stock; 700 authorized, zero and zero shares issued and outstanding; – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 2,000,000,000 authorized shares; 1,334,408,773 and 1,175,324,203 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,334,414 1,175,330 Additional paid in capital 56,287,627 49,595,914 Common stock payable, consisting of 5,000,000 shares valued at $0.1128 564,000 564,000 Accumulated deficit (58,167,329 ) (53,859,673 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) 21,116 (2,524,298 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 2,112,221 $ 563,981

AIADVERTISING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 2,089,536 $ 1,850,456 $ 5,858,329 $ 4,668,744 Cost of Revenue 1,999,019 1,788,484 5,608,404 4,952,104 Gross Profit 90,517 61,972 249,925 (283,360 ) Operating expenses: Salaries and outside services 602,968 1,125,497 2,426,032 3,249,006 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,013,644 950,096 2,542,428 3,104,153 Depreciation and amortization 8,050 9,413 24,147 27,847 Total operating expenses 1,624,662 2,085,006 4,992,607 6,381,006 Loss from operations (1,534,145 ) (2,023,034 ) (4,742,682 ) (6,664,366 ) Other income (expense) Other expense – – 435,026 – Gain (loss) on Sales of Discontinued Operations – – – 25,197 Total other income (expense) – – 435,026 25,197 Loss from operations before income taxes (1,534,145 ) (2,023,034 ) (4,307,656 ) (6,639,169 ) Provision for income taxes – – – – Net Loss (1,534,145 ) (2,023,034 ) (4,307,656 ) (6,639,169 ) Dividends on preferred stock – – – – Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,534,145 ) $ (2,023,034 ) $ (4,307,656 ) $ (6,639,169 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 1,334,408,773 1,134,900,469 1,299,140,585 1,108,436,079 Diluted 1,334,408,773 1,134,900,469 1,299,140,585 1,108,436,079

AIADVERTISING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) For the For the Nine Months



Ended Nine Months



Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (4,307,656 ) $ (6,639,169 ) Adjustment to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense – (1,150 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,148 27,847 Gain on sale of discontinued operations – (25,197 ) Stock based compensation 1,253,643 1,392,744 Non-cash service expense – 123,374 Amortization of ROU asset 20,809 – Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (848,204 ) (153,746 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (89,020 ) 50,129 Costs in excess of billings – 4,839 Lease deposit – 861 Accounts payable (689,186 ) 759,479 Accrued expenses 54,618 (15,466 ) Operating lease liability (20,809 ) – Deferred revenue (341,797 ) 296,429 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,943,454 ) (4,179,026 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for fixed assets – (23,209 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations – 25,197 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities – 1,988 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of common stock 599,427 940,159 Proceeds from sale of preferred stock 5,000,000 – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,599,427 940,159 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 655,973 (3,236,879 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,831 3,431,455 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 711,804 $ 194,576 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest paid $ – $ – Income taxes paid $ – $ – NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Right of use assets exchange for lease liability $ – $ 186,706 Change in right of use asset $ – $ (70,608 ) Retired Stock Issuance $ – $ 2,940 Exercise of stock options $ 3,931 $ 3,190

