Ai4 2024 Closes with 5000 Attendees, Groundbreaking AI Innovations, and Global Collaboration

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ai4 2024, North America’s largest artificial intelligence industry event, concluded last week after an extraordinary two and a half days of groundbreaking discussions, revolutionary breakthroughs, and thought-provoking presentations. With roughly 5,000 attendees from more than 75 countries, 350+ speakers, and 150+ AI exhibits, Ai4 2024 brought together the entire AI megaverse to foster the smart adoption of artificial intelligence.









The conference ran August 12-14, 2024 at the MGM in Las Vegas, NV, and showcased the immense interest in AI solutions cross-industry, solidifying Ai4 as the premier event for the AI ecosystem. From Fortune 500 leaders and government agencies to AI startups, VCs, policy makers, big tech drivers, higher education professionals and more, every facet and industry was represented. The event covered a wide range of topics including the state of generative AI, the latest applications, best practices shaping the future, and the social impact of artificial intelligence. From trailblazers in generative AI to enterprise teams just venturing into this exciting space, there was something for everyone at Ai4 2024.

The Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, took the keynote stage to discuss navigating the future of AI, the critical issues surrounding alignment, and the ethical implications and threats of advanced systems. An enlightening fireside chat between former presidential candidate, Andrew Yang, and tech & policy reporter, Nancy Scola, followed as the two discussed the future of politics in the age of AI.

“I love the potential of AI to prolong our lifespans, cure life threatening diseases, maybe help us address and manage climate change, there are so many things AI can do,” said Yang. “We haven’t scratched the surface of the problems AI is going to solve.”

Rohit Tandon for Deloitte LLP shared his keynote on how to achieve results and uncover real truths to scaling GenAI and another fireside chat with Karin Timpone of Major League Baseball and Greg Hinton of MMA Global showcased an insightful conversation exploring AI for fan growth.

“Humans will not be replaced by AI,” said Rohit Tandon, AI & Insights Practice Leader for Deloitte LLP. “They will be replaced by humans using AI.”

“There is so much opportunity in AI, there is so much potential, it’s incredible,” said Karin Timpone, EVP Chief Marketing Officer for Major League Baseball.

These captivating sessions set the stage for a multitude of cross-industry tracks, roundtables, demos, and workshops. One of the major highlights of Ai4 2024 was the unveiling of Falcon Mamba 7B, a revolutionary new AI language model developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII). This groundbreaking innovation promises to redefine the way we interact with AI and opens new possibilities for language processing and understanding.

In addition to the launch of Falcon Mamba 7B, other key announcements were made during the event. A strategic partnership was announced to steer Responsible AI governance after bringing together the world’s largest forum of former democratic Presidents and Prime Ministers. Pasteur Labs was announced as a lead partner in the DoD-funded SciAI Center and shared plans to reshape the scientific method for human-AI teaming. Argil introduced its new Enterprise Plan, Trustwise announced its collaboration with NVIDIA Inception, and Backpack Healthcare unveiled its self-care app Zipp, exclusively for Ai4 attendees. And the announcements didn’t stop there:

Throughout the event, industry leaders and experts emphasized the immense potential of AI to address critical challenges, improve healthcare, and contribute to the betterment of society. However, they also stressed the importance of responsible development and maintaining control over AI’s deployment.

“AI isn’t just a technological breakthrough – it’s a transformative force reshaping how we tackle global challenges,” said Michael Weiss, Co-Founder Ai4. “At Ai4 this week, we witnessed firsthand how AI is delivering concrete solutions to pressing real-world problems, from healthcare breakthroughs to climate change mitigation. This technology is no longer just potential; it’s actively driving progress across industries and societies.”

Ai4 2025 will return to Las Vegas August 11-13, 2025.

