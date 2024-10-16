AI Search Startup Tako Raises $5.75 Million Seed

Supercharges Deep Research — Transforming Access, Visualization and Sharing of Factual Information

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tako, a groundbreaking AI search engine for visualizing and sharing the world’s knowledge, announced today it has raised $5.75 million in a seed funding round led by Kevin Hartz at A* and Ramtin Naimi at Abstract Ventures with participation from Stanley Druckenmiller / Kevin Warsh, Gokul Rajaram, Naval Ravikant, Stan Chudnovsky, Guillermo Rauch (Vercel), Scott Belsky (Adobe), GC Lionetti (OpenAI), George Sivulka (Hebbia), Aravind Srinivas (Perplexity), Johnny Ho (Perplexity), Kanjun Qiu (Outset Ventures), Joe Montana (Liquid2 Ventures), Chase Coleman, Diogo Monica (Haun Ventures), Nathan McCauley (Anchorage Digital), Paul Yacoubian (Copy.ai) and more.





With a focus on deep research, Tako delivers interactive, up-to-date and shareable knowledge cards built exclusively from the world’s most authoritative data sources, transforming how knowledge workers access, visualize and share factual information. The seed funding will be used to expand Tako’s partnerships, attract top-tier talent and expand its platform’s capabilities.

Co-founded by Alex Rosenberg, former Amazon leader, and Bobby Abbott, Tako has already made waves in the AI space with its innovative partnership with Perplexity. In May, Tako’s advanced search and visualization tools were integrated into Perplexity’s answer engine, and last month, Tako expanded its capabilities further with a Polymarket tie-in, allowing for visual display of dynamic data like election trends.

“Tako grounds research and storytelling in reality by turning real-time, authoritative data into visual representations of knowledge,” said Alex Rosenberg, co-founder and CEO of Tako. “We’re making it easier than ever to access and share reliable information. We’ll use this funding to accelerate our plan to index all the world’s authoritative data and push the boundaries of how factual information can be visualized and persuasively shared.”

The funding will specifically be used to grow Tako’s knowledge graph, enhance platform UX and UI, and expand its partnerships with industry leaders who share Tako’s vision of democratizing access to truthful, authoritative data. By continuing to collaborate with the world’s leading structured data providers like S&P and Stats Perform, Tako will ensure users receive reliable, factual information every time they interact with AI. Attracting top talent is essential to Tako’s mission, and this investment will enable the company to bring in the brightest minds to push the boundaries of innovation, driving Tako’s growth and impact.

“It’s rare to find a team that combines as much domain expertise and ambition as Alex and Bobby,” said Kevin Hartz, Co-Founder and General Partner at A*. “Their drive is unmatched, and their vision of transforming authoritative data into dynamic, shareable visual references for the world’s knowledge workers has the potential to transform multiple industries.”

“AI raised expectations about what software and search should do,” said Guillermo Rauch, CEO and Founder of Vercel. “Ten blue links no longer cuts it; people want complete, succinct analysis they can creatively express. Tako’s knowledge platform makes it super easy for developers to build more rich and interactive AI-native products.”

About Tako

Tako is an AI search engine for visualizing and sharing the world’s knowledge. Founded by Alex Rosenberg and Bobby Abbott, Tako partners with authoritative data providers to deliver knowledge cards that are up-to-date, shareable and built on a foundation of structured, reliable data. Tako transforms how knowledge workers access, visualize and share factual information, empowering them to make informed decisions based on the most accurate and comprehensive data available. Visit trytako.com to learn more.

