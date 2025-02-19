AI Risk Decisioning Leader Provenir to Sponsor Upcoming Banking and Financial Services Events

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Provenir, a global leader in AI risk decisioning software, today announced its participation and sponsorship of three upcoming banking and fintech events focusing on key topics, including digital banking, banking trends, and policy and regulatory issues.

The events provide Provenir an opportunity to meet with financial services leaders to better understand the challenges they face amidst rising consumer debt, evolving digital banking platforms, and fraud mitigation. According to a recent survey by Provenir, nearly half of all financial services executives are struggling with managing credit risk and detecting and preventing fraud.

Details of the events include:

Future Digital Finance Connect 2025 (Feb. 24-25, New Orleans)

The inaugural Future Digital Finance Connect is an exclusive, invitation-only gathering for senior digital and innovation leaders from top big banks, community banks, credit unions, credit cards and insurers. Provenir is a sponsor.

Fintech Meetup (March 10-13, Las Vegas)

Fintech Meetup is the largest and most productive event for networking in the industry, bringing together fintech leaders to network, collaborate, and discuss industry issues. Provenir is a bronze sponsor and will be located at stand #2326.

At CBA LIVE, retail banking professionals come to explore regulatory and policy issues, learn new trends, and share ideas that will improve their business strategies and better serve their customers. Provenir is a silver sponsor.

Provenir’s AI Decisioning Platform brings together the power of decisioning, data, and decision intelligence to drive smarter decisions. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, best-in-class fraud prevention, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

About Provenir

Provenir helps banks, fintechs and financial services providers unlock the secret to smarter risk decisioning.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 60 countries and processes more than 4 billion transactions annually.

