AI Proteins Strengthens its Leadership Team with the Addition of Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran Michael D. Krepps as Head of Corporate Strategy

AI Proteins, Inc., a growing biotechnology company that utilizes computational de novo protein design to create therapeutic miniproteins, has announced the expansion of its leadership team with the hiring of Michael D. Krepps, MS, MBA as Head of Corporate Strategy. In his role, Mr. Krepps will accelerate and focus company efforts to create novel, high-value pharmaceutical therapies.





“In addition to being remarkably talented and having a wealth of experience, Mike is a wonderful person to work with and I’m delighted and grateful to welcome him to our team at AI Proteins at a critical stage of growth,” said Dr. Chris Bahl, founder, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of AI Proteins. “Mike brings tremendous knowledge across the spectrum of biotech, and we are confident he will help us to fully unlock the power of our high-throughput miniprotein platform. He’s a perfect fit for our crew as we are making our innovative tech a reality and designing promising therapies to help patients.”

“The incredible efficiency, speed, and capacity of our miniprotein platform have yielded a deep pipeline of assets,” said Noah D. Beerman, Chief Executive Officer of AI Proteins. “Mike’s expertise will help us to further prioritize and determine the best path for moving these programs forward into development, and ultimately to the patients who need them. We are extremely enthusiastic regarding our platform’s ability to create novel therapeutics, and the addition of Mike to our leadership team will help us realize the full potential of our technology.”

Mr. Krepps brings a breadth of capabilities across the biotech spectrum, with experience as a scientist, founder, company builder, management consultant, and venture capitalist. In his role as Head of Corporate Strategy, he will be instrumental in helping the company continue to execute on its strategy of creating and accelerating the development of novel biotherapeutic products based on its miniprotein technology, and further differentiating AI Proteins’ unique programs as the company brings these therapies closer to the patients who need them.

“I’m excited to join AI Proteins at a time when the company is positioned with incredible opportunities,” said Mr. Krepps. “I was introduced to Dr. Bahl’s miniprotein technology a few years ago when my VC firm decided to invest in the creation of AI Proteins, and I immediately recognized the phenomenal potential of this modality. AI Proteins has world-class scientists along with an equally talented executive team. I am honored to be joining the company as we continue on our mission to create groundbreaking new drugs, and I welcome the opportunity to help AI Proteins achieve its amazing potential.”

About AI Proteins

Boston-based AI Proteins is a biotech company on a mission to re-imagine protein therapeutics with a novel approach for designing entirely new proteins. Using AI-based design and a high-throughput drug discovery platform, AI Proteins creates de novo proteins optimized for a variety of therapeutic applications, and the company is currently advancing its own pipeline in oncology while exploring partnerships in inflammation, metabolic diseases and other therapeutic areas. The company’s technology enables the development of inexpensive, durable, highly specific proteins with unique therapeutic properties and with the potential for multiple routes of delivery. Additionally, the AI Proteins platform can dramatically accelerate the development of lead therapeutic candidates ready for IND-enabling studies.

