AI-Powered UKG Pro HCM Suite Built to Create Great Workplaces

Highly anticipated launch of UKG Great Place To Work Hub and introduction of enhanced Pro suite mobile experience cap off exciting innovations introduced at UKG Aspire

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG Aspire — UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, this week announced the highly anticipated availability of the UKG Great Place To Work® Hub to all UKG Pro customers. Also at UKG Aspire, Pro customers received an up-close look at the enhanced UKG Pro suite mobile application experience.





The Great Place To Work Hub is an industry-first solution that transforms HR metrics into opportunities for equity, belonging, and creating great leaders. Leveraging generative AI (GenAI) trained on three decades of Trust Index™ benchmarks, insights, and best practices from Great Place To Work available only to UKG, the Great Place To Work Hub provides organizations with actionable insights to become a great workplace, connecting culture to business outcomes. It coaches HR leaders and people managers with AI-powered recommendations and nudges toward specific actions and behaviors, helping them advance along the Great Place To Work “For All” leadership model.

“When you take the rich Great Place To Work data and intersect it with the UKG Pro HCM suite, magic begins to happen — with next-generation insights that help organizations become a ‘For All’ company,” Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, equity, and impact officer at UKG, told more than 5,000 people gathered for UKG Aspire to celebrate the impact of technology on building great workplaces. “Great Place To Work Hub will not only tell you ‘here is where you sit today,’ but more importantly, ‘here are the small actions you need to do every day to build that great place to work muscle.’”

Pro customers were also able to get hands-on with the newly debuted Pro mobile application. By combining both Pro and UKG Pro Workforce Management into a single, unified app, all users will enjoy the same intuitive, easy-to-use experience, regardless of whether they need to complete HR-, payroll-, or workforce management-specific actions.

“With UKG Pro, our HR team is now contributing to the company’s competitive position and supporting our revenue generators,” said Tracy Bargielski, vice president of people operations at Yamaha Corporation of America. “The solution is helping us align our processes with the strategic goals of the company, providing us with so many ways to save time, and helping us impact the bottom line of our business. Using Pro has helped improve HR’s reputation in our company.”

UKG doubled its investment to deliver new innovations in 2023, accelerating the delivery of groundbreaking solutions, such as:

UKG Bryte , an AI-powered assistant for great workplaces that uses GenAI to help guide employees, people managers, and HR leaders by shining a light on important insights that support great workplace cultures.

, an AI-powered assistant for great workplaces that uses GenAI to help guide employees, people managers, and HR leaders by shining a light on important insights that support great workplace cultures. UKG One View , the technology-led, multi-country payroll solution with a hybrid deployment that can be live in as little as five weeks, while allowing businesses to keep existing global payroll providers;

, the technology-led, multi-country payroll solution with a hybrid deployment that can be live in as little as five weeks, while allowing businesses to keep existing global payroll providers; UKG Pro Benefits Hub , an entirely new, modern benefits experience that makes it easier for employees to understand the full scope of their benefits options;

, an entirely new, modern benefits experience that makes it easier for employees to understand the full scope of their benefits options; Low-code/no-code premium connectors and templates for mutual Pro and Microsoft Power Platform customers to simplify and accelerate the development of custom apps and configurable workflows; and

to simplify and accelerate the development of custom apps and configurable workflows; and Strategic collaborations with PayPal to help businesses provide more flexibility to employees around payday and Eightfold AI to support AI-powered recruiting.

Following the introduction of other recent innovations, such as UKG Strategic Workforce Planning, UKG Talk, and UKG Wallet, UKG was recently named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 customers across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, and workforce management cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

Contacts

UKG Contact:

Dan Gouthro



+1 978 947 7310



daniel.gouthro@ukg.com

For Sales Information:

UKG



+1 800 225 1561



ukg.com