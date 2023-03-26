AI-Powered Stylitics Launches Latest Platform with First-of-Its-Kind Automated Styling Technology for Retailers

Fourth-Generation Product Release Introduces Unprecedented Data Access; Advanced Algorithms that Increase Automation Quality, Speed and Scale; and Activates New Personalization Features

Company Names Margaret (MJ) Jastrebski Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered digital merchandising and styling technology, today announced the release of its fourth-generation platform with first-of-its-kind automated styling technology to enable retailers to deliver a new class of inspirational e-commerce experiences for their shoppers. This upgrade utilizes vastly expanded training data sets developed in-house; introduces more than 20 new algorithms that increase AI-driven quality, variety, speed, and scale; and enables Stylitics’ capabilities for one-to-one personalization. The new generation of the platform also supports additional verticals such as beauty, hard goods, and toys, as well as localization in dozens of new regions.

This latest version of the platform has been beta-tested with several large retailers and brands in the fashion and home verticals over the past six months, following more than two years of research and development. Stylitics’ latest technology incorporates 50x more data than prior iterations, including a huge expansion of product data, market trend data, shopper behavior and intent, and performance data from nearly 100 billion sessions, over $50 billion in tracked purchases, and billions of shopper engagements per month. In addition, it delivers more than 10x faster content creation, supports twice as many layouts and formats, more than 30 new regions, and 1,500 additional categories and styles.

“Our fourth-generation version of our automation platform expands our capabilities around one-to-one personalization for retailers with concurrent delivery of remarkable speed, scale, and, most importantly, quality,” said Rohan Deuskar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stylitics. “We have by far the most extensive inspirational commerce automation in the world, as well as the largest training data sets in the market. We’re now processing an order of magnitude more volume of transactions and data than a year ago. The results are very exciting and open up whole new categories of AI applications for our retail customers.”

Key product highlights include:

Leverages 50x more data than previous versions from expanded data sets for higher-fidelity training of the AI models and automation systems

Advanced algorithms and capabilities, including: Advanced personalization features for better intent and behavioral mapping Expanded dynamic styling engines to support more complex inventory optimization Expanded attribution of products and images Quality engine with improved variety scoring, quality scoring, and feed data cleanup 10x more speed across the content creation systems

Support for 25+ additional visual layouts and formats

Support for 30+ new regions internationally

Support for additional verticals and categories

The new product is free to Stylitics’ retail customers. For existing customers, no upgrades or technical rollouts will be needed for implementation, as Stylitics will activate it on their behalf.

As part of Stylitics’ continued commitment to deliver best-in-class styling at scale, the company also announced the appointment of Margaret (MJ) Jastrebski as Chief Product Officer, a new position reporting into Deuskar. Jastrebski brings deep product leadership experience from ShopRunner, Orbitz, and numerous other enterprises and startups. As Chief Growth Officer of TXI, she tripled revenue by driving and delivering innovative, customer experience-led solutions. She has also served as a mentor, advisor, and investor for over a decade to many in the industry, with a focus on women and underrepresented individuals in technology and business.

“MJ’s incredible wealth of experience in driving personalization and product innovation will be critical as we help retailers adapt to the non-cookie world,” said Deuskar. “Her passion and innate understanding of the customer journey will be a key asset to our retail partners as we work together to create a more relevant and inspirational shopping experience.”

Stylitics is reshaping the future of retail with automated outfitting and styling solutions at scale. The company recently closed an $80 million Series C fundraising round, bringing its total funding to $100 million. To date, Stylitics has driven more than $4 billion in incremental revenue for its customers with 200 million plus additional units sold from more than 4,500 brands and retailers. The platform recommends outfits and bundles in over 50 billion shopper sessions a year, resulting in a 23% increase in units per transaction and a 21% increase in average order value for its partner brands and retailers.

About Stylitics

Stylitics is the leading visual outfitting and bundling solution for global retailers. Stylitics’ powerful combination of algorithms, trend data, and automated expertise delivers millions of on-brand outfit recommendations across e-commerce, email, advertising, in-store, and social channels to create more engaging shopping experiences. Headquartered in New York City, Stylitics works with top fashion, apparel, accessories, and home furnishings brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Kohl’s, Revolve, and others, to engage more than 100 million shoppers with its technology and content each day. For more information, visit Stylitics.com.

