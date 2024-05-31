AI-powered MR Publishing Platform Flam Secures $4.5 million Pre-Series-A Fund, Bolsters Global Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dgraphics—Flam, a premier AI-driven mixed reality (MR) publishing platform, has successfully concluded its pre-series A funding round, securing $4.5 million. Investors such as Turbostart, Twin Ventures, and Alphatron Capital, alongside notable angel investors and family offices, demonstrated confidence in Flam’s vision. Existing backers such as SF-based Inventus Capital Partners, SVQ, and 9Unicorns also invested. This funding will propel Flam’s expansion into key international markets like North America, Europe, and the MENA region.





Flam is at the forefront of publishing interactive MR content that can be accessed via mobile cameras, aiming to revolutionize the marketing landscape. The platform has already hosted prominent global brands, including Britannia, Netflix, Wargaming, AJIO, Heeramandi, WPP, and Indian politician Shashi Tharoor. Flam’s MR technology transforms print, OOH, TV, and digital advertisements into engaging, immersive experiences for consumers.

Mr. Shourya Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Flam, stated: “Content has been evolving over decades and now transitioning into MR experiences. Our platform is dedicated to making MR accessible to the masses. Following the viral success of Britannia’s MR ad featuring Ranveer Singh, we’ve attracted interest from hundreds of global brands. Just like video ads, MR will become a permanent fixture in the brand’s marketing strategies worldwide.”

Ganesh Raju, Founder of Turbostart, emphasized Flam’s unique approach: “We haven’t come across any other platform exposing consumers to MR so effortlessly. Flam eliminates friction by making MR accessible without the need for headsets, app downloads, or web AR. Instead, it uses simple links embedded anywhere – on social media, websites, and even offline channels. Imagine YouTube, but for mixed reality, facilitating the viral spread of MR content.”

Vishwesh Pai, Founding Partner at Alphatron Capital, commented on the platform’s future: “We’ve observed huge interest from brands and delight among consumers for MR, which makes us extremely optimistic about the future of this space. After interacting with Flam, we instantly knew we had found a missing ingredient in MR’s adoption. Beyond their sophisticated technology, the way they have solved the creation and distribution of MR is truly commendable.”

Flam’s scalable technology serves billions, featuring the fastest image recognition and top-tier tracking powered by AI. It ensures seamless 3D graphics on all Android and iOS devices. Marketers benefit from features like redirection buttons, user journey tracking, and comprehensive analytics.

