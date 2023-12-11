AI Pioneer Sam Altman to Make First Public Appearance Since Rejoining Open AI as CEO at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Hope Global Forums in Atlanta on Monday, December 11

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Operation HOPE, Inc.:





WHAT: Operation HOPE is pleased to announce that artificial intelligence pioneer Sam Altman will be making his first public appearance since rejoining Open AI as CEO on stage at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Hope Global Forums, a gathering of leaders and influencers across the government, community, private sectors on behalf of empowering the poor and underserved. Mr. Altman will be joining Operation HOPE Founder, Chairman and CEO John Hope Bryant to discuss the future of AI and how to ensure that all are protected and have the opportunity to participate in the new world of AI. Mr. Altman will not be available for media interviews.

WHEN: Monday, December 11 at 4:40pmET WHERE: Hyatt Regency Atlanta 265 Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30303

LIVESTREAM INFORMATION: Only registered media are allowed to attend in-person. To register, please contact Lalohni Campbell at la@persemediagroup.com or (404) 593-7145. All other media may access the event’s livestream here.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to “silver rights” with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $3.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

