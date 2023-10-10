AI Pioneer RobotLAB Honored With the Innovation Award at Daytime Beauty Awards

Leading Robotics Integrator Recognized for Cutting-Edge AI Applications

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, proudly accepted “The Innovation Award” at the fifth annual Daytime Beauty Awards (DBA), founded by Michele Elyzabeth. The October 1 event, which celebrated industry leaders, scientists, doctors and celebrity beauty brands, recognized the impact of AI on the beauty, health and wellness sectors. With 10,000+ robots deployed throughout its 15-plus year history, RobotLAB was honored as a longtime trailblazer in the space.









“As robotics and AI are central to critical business conversations across countless industries, we are proud to be recognized by Daytime Beauty Awards for our longstanding commitment to the accessibility and acceptance of life-enhancing robotic technology,” said Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “Awareness continues to grow for the tremendous impact robotics and AI are having on the health, wellness and beauty industries, and this sector is one of many where businesses continue to be improved in expected, and perhaps even unexpected, ways.”

RobotLAB was honored with “The Innovation Award” for its prolific integration of robots across the medical, wellness and lifestyle sectors. Its robust robotics portfolio encompasses tech-based solutions for everything from operating room sanitation and dementia patient care to body-type-based fashion recommendations and customer service at cannabis retailers. RobotLAB’s robots have even starred in a high school student-run fashion show! Along with Inbar, popular hospitality robot Pepper attended the Daytime Beauty Awards, greeting fellow attendees while making its red-carpet debut. During the ceremony, Pepper helped introduce the Innovation category with 2018 Innovation Award honoree and former NASA scientist Tamim Hamid, the founder of Theradome.

“Robots have always fascinated me. Thanks to Elad of RobotLAB and his team, I have had the pleasure to meet Pepper at the Daytime Beauty Awards,” said Elyzabeth. “Robots such as Pepper have been helping children in schools and Dementia patients in hospitals, bringing them joy, even if it is just for a moment. Robots are the future.”

Fellow honorees at the fifth Daytime Beauty Awards included Molly Sims, Joanna Vargas, Chaz Dean, Anthony Katz for Hyperice, Sandro Costa for Allure Global’s CBD Sleep Gummies, Marlon Coburn for THC Design, Tracy Anderson, Dr. Ben Talei, Dr. Kellyann Petrucci and BYREDO. Presenters included Jennifer Lopez, Sia, Vanessa Williams, Ryan Clady (NFL Superbowl Champion), Sam Asghari (Former Fitness honoree/actor), Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Elfman, Debbie Gibson (Platinum Recording Artist), John Salley (NBA Champion), Donnell Rawlings (Comedian/Actor), Monika Blunder (Celebrity Makeup Artist) and more.

For more than 15 years, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including hospitals, beauty, fashion, foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted living and more. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed more than 10,000 robots that have provided an impressive array of businesses with a clear path to the successful and highly specialized integration of robotics solutions. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process – from sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs – to ensure businesses can access and understand solutions that will dramatically improve their performance.

“We salute Elad and his team, including Abby and Mitchell, for all of their efforts in teaching the importance of robots and the human connection,” said Daytime Beauty Awards Senior Executive Producer, Pamela Price. “In a world where there is so much negativity surrounding AI and robotics, RobotLAB sheds light on the positive aspects and how bots like Pepper can further advance our ways and quality of life. There is beauty in technological innovations.”

For more information about RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

Contacts

Kristyna Otto



Powerhouse+Co.



Kristyna@powerhouseandco.com

949.261.2216