AI MINDSystems Foundation Recruits Chief Veterans Health Officer, Advances ‘National HERO’ Person-Sovereign AI Initiative for Wellbeing, Prosperity, and Privacy

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI MINDSystems Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to pioneering exponential technology-enabled systemic interventions for the health and wellbeing of humanity, today announced Hassan Tetteh, MD, MBA as its Chief Veterans Health Officer. Under his leadership, the foundation has launched its National HERO (Health Enhancing Resource Orchestration) initiative, which aims to address critical unmet needs of United States military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families.





“The National HERO initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to those who serve and protect our nation,” said Dr. Tetteh. “By harnessing the power of AI and a personalized approach to health, we can empower these heroes and their families to take control of their well-being, overcoming the systemic challenges they face in accessing timely, effective, and equitable care.”

The initiative will pilot and study innovative structures for healthcare and social services delivery and decentralized clinical research. National HERO aims to radically improve personalization, efficiency, and privacy-preservation by empowering individuals with complete, enterprise-grade data and AI infrastructures under their direct control. This approach will make it possible for individuals and families to access care, support, and resources seamlessly integrated from across organizations and sectors, continuously tailored to their unique needs.

“We know we can’t do this alone. We are excited to join forces across sectors to place powerful and rapidly-evolving technical capabilities in the hands of our military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families,” said Heather Leigh Flannery, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AI MINDSystems Foundation. “It is a great honor to collaborate with Dr. Tetteh, our interdisciplinary leadership team, and our many esteemed partners as we undertake this grand challenge.”

Press is welcomed at the National HERO Launch Webinar, to occur Thursday, September 5th, 2024, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time. Program approach, timelines, upcoming milestones, and the Founding Partners in the National HERO initiative will be announced. There is no cost to attend the webinar, though space is limited. Register here: National HERO Initiative Launch Webinar.

Dr. Tetteh, a combat veteran with 25 years of military service and retired Captain of the United States Navy, is a cardiothoracic surgeon, clinical informaticist, and author of Smarter Healthcare with AI: Harnessing Military Medicine to Revolutionize Healthcare for Everyone, Everywhere (Forbes Books, November 14, 2024). As the Chief Veterans Health Officer and a Co-Founder at AI MINDSystems Foundation, Dr. Tetteh brings a unique perspective shaped by his experience as the inaugural Warfighter Health Mission Chief for the Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC). At the JAIC, Dr. Tetteh led groundbreaking efforts with the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), and Military Health System (MHS) to showcase AI’s potential to transform healthcare delivery and improve outcomes.

A key aspect of the National HERO initiative is the launching and scaling of the first WISDOM NetworksTM. These are a new kind of utility for trusted data and AI designed for interoperability, environmental sustainability, and economic inclusion, organized in novel public-private partnerships with transparent and accountable governance. WISDOM stands for “Worldwide Informatics System and Data Ontology Matrix” and also carries its natural-language meaning: knowledge of what is true or right coupled with just judgment as to action; foresight, discernment, and insight.

Technologically, WISDOM Networks are decentralized, multi-party confidential computing infrastructures for ethical AI in training and at runtime. They incorporate blockchain and web3 technologies, decentralized identities and verifiable credentials, tokenization, gamification, payments and incentive innovations, and provide flexible, and combined uses of a range of privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) including zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP), secure multi-party computing (sMPC), trusted execution environments (TEEs), and fully-homomorphic encryption (FHE).

WISDOM Networks are being designed to meet the needs of diverse stakeholders across economic sectors on a common infrastructure, within a single, capital-efficient, transparent operating model spanning multiple regulatory contexts. These versatile utilities will serve public and private sector enterprises, and also individuals, families, and communities – starting with the National HERO cohort. WISDOM Networks will establish an entirely novel foundation for trust, compliance, security, and computational governance, paving the way for a new era of safe and ethical AI accessible to all.

About AI MINDSystems Foundation

AI MINDSystems Foundation is pioneering exponential technology-enabled systemic interventions to advance humanity’s health, safety, prosperity, and privacy. Our mission is to transform how these technologies are accessed and adopted by underserved communities, and how data from those communities is collected, stored, and used for the advancement of ethical AI, community health, and the pursuit of health equity, digital equity, and environmental sustainability. To achieve this, we are creating a new, trusted data ecosystem, a just data economy financially inclusive of data subjects, and self-sovereignty of identity, data, AI, and personal digital twins.

For more information, visit https://ai-mindsystems.org and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Zan Lowe-Skillern, zan.lowe@ai-mindsystems.org, 1.919.667.4179