AI FOR PET Won First Place at ‘AI + Future Pitch Competition’ held at Stanford University

The competition aims to discover innovative startups with AI-based solutions, held at Stanford University

AI FOR PET proved its innovative AI technology by winning first place

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AI FOR PET, an AI technology-based pet healthcare company, announced that it won first place at the ‘AI + Future Pitch Competition’ held at Stanford University in Palo Alto in May 2024.









This competition was co-hosted by the Association of Chinese Students and Scholars at Stanford (ACSSS), the Chinese Entrepreneur Organization (CEO), Tech Weekend, Greater China Business Club (GCBC), and ACE. It was designed to discover innovative startups with AI technology-based solutions and share new business ideas.

Twelve companies with unique AI technologies were selected as finalists from around the world after fierce competition, recognized for their innovation and potential for growth. Among them, AI FOR PET took first place, further proving its AI technological expertise and innovation.

AI FOR PET presented ‘TTcare’, an AI technology-based total healthcare app for dogs and cats, at the competition. The app analyzes photo or video taken with the pet parents’ smartphone to detect abnormalities related to disease and allows online consultations with veterinarians and future plans to personalize and curate products and recommendations.

AI FOR PET proved its innovative technology and services at the competition, where world-renowned scholars and VCs gather. It also established networking opportunities with various business partners and laid the foundation for growth as a global company. Judges particularly praised AI FOR PET for leading the pet tech market with high future value and offering services that consider pet parents who face physical or time constraints for visiting veterinary clinics. They recognized the potential and usefulness of AI FOR PET’s services for comprehensive pet healthcare. Additionally, AI FOR PET received $25,000 worth of AWS Amazon Cloud Service credits as a prize.

AI FOR PET is currently offering an investment opportunity for strategic investors as they are raising their Series B round of $10 million to expand globally to become a pet care leader through its innovative solution.

Euna Huh, CEO of AI FOR PET, said, “ We are delighted to have won first place in this competition, where top startups from around the world. We will continue to grow as a company that contributes to the convenient and safe lives of pet parents and their pets through continuous technological innovation.”

