AI Defense Forum 2023 to Feature Leaders from the Defense and Intelligence...
AI Defense Forum 2023 to Feature Leaders from the Defense and Intelligence Community on How AI is Reshaping the Defense Sector

The C3 AI event will highlight experts on the AI arms race and present cutting-edge technology solutions, including C3 Generative AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the second annual AI Defense Forum will take place on Wednesday, September 13 in Tysons, Virginia.


The 2023 AI Defense Forum provides defense and intelligence thought leaders, government officials, and advanced users with a forum to discuss how the adoption of AI is vital to creating modern, robust defense strategies that maintain our decision advantage against adversaries and strengthen national security.

“The imperative to quickly integrate advanced technology such as AI into U.S. defense and intelligence operations must be balanced with policy and security considerations, which is a major theme for this year’s AI Defense Forum,” said Ed Abbo, President and CTO of C3 AI. “As a long-term partner of the U.S. Air Force and the Missile Defense Agency, C3 AI understands the conversations and considerations necessary when working to integrate this type of technology into mission-ready solutions that will be used on the modern battlefield.”

This year’s keynotes and panels will address the most pressing challenges and opportunities defense and intelligence communities face in the AI era: how AI can improve equipment readiness, mission success, and increase capabilities in contested spaces; how generative AI can be adopted for defense applications; and how the country should implement policy regarding the technology. At the forum, professionals can explore cutting-edge defense applications and converse with those who will shape the future of defense.

Featured speakers include:

  • Ed Abbo, President and Chief Technology Officer, C3 AI
  • Dr. Nikhil Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, Products, C3 AI
  • Michèle Flournoy, former Undersecretary of Defense, Co-Founder and CEO, New American Security
  • Lord Sarfraz of Kensington, Member of the House of Lords, the upper house of United Kingdom Parliament, Member of the AI in Weapons Systems Select Committee
  • Graham Evans, Vice President, Booz Allen

Learn more about the 2023 AI Defense Forum.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

Contacts

C3 AI Public Relations
Cheryl Sanclemente

Vice President, Corporate Communications

415-988-4960

press@c3.ai

Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai

