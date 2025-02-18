AI and Cybercrime Take Center Stage at the Future Crime Summit 2025

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last week in New Delhi, the Future Crime Summit 2025 brought together over 1,000 experts, law enforcement officials, and defence leaders to discuss the growing challenges posed by cybercrime and the latest AI-driven solutions. Key topics included AI-enabled attacks, ransomware, crypto fraud, blockchain vulnerabilities, and the risks of quantum computing. The founder of the Future Crime event, Professor Dr. Triveni Singh, also attended the summit.

Iqbal Hassan, Deputy Director General at the Ministry of Electronics and IT and Founder of the Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), provided insightful inputs on how the government is taking concrete steps to counter cyberattacks. He highlighted ongoing policy measures designed to strengthen law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in their fight against evolving cyber threats. “The collaboration between government agencies, law enforcement, and technology providers is crucial in addressing the evolving landscape of cyber threats,” he stated. Hassan also emphasized the government’s commitment to bolstering cybersecurity infrastructure and promoting the adoption of AI and machine learning in forensic investigations.

In the same panel discussion, experts talked about the role of facial recognition technology in law enforcement. Amita Singh, Managing Director of ATAS One Pte Ltd. and Partner at Corsight AI, emphasized the crucial role of AI and machine learning in modern crime prevention. However, she also stressed that awareness and education remain the most powerful tools in countering cyber threats. “While artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other emerging technologies play a very important role, individuals and citizens must adopt the most crucial tool—being aware and spreading awareness,” she stated.

Singh also highlighted that combating cyber threats is not an isolated effort. “Countering cyberattacks requires a unified approach, involving law enforcement agencies, the academic community, disruptive technologies, and companies like us working together to make a collective impact.”

Highlighting the investigative challenges posed by cybercrime, Singh noted that verifying identities remains a major hurdle. “While digital forensics helps analyse data, Corsight AI’s facial intelligence technology provides tangible, real-world evidence by identifying individuals in surveillance footage—even in poor lighting or when they attempt to obscure their features.”

Amit Sharma, a cybersecurity specialist attending the summit, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the role of AI in modern investigations. “With criminals employing sophisticated digital tactics, facial recognition combined with AI-driven analytics is a game-changer for law enforcement agencies,” he remarked.

The Future Crime Summit 2025 also honoured various law enforcement agencies for their efforts in combating cybercrime. Among the awardees was Uttar Pradesh Police, recognized for its extensive cyber patrolling during Kumbh Mela 2025, along with Kerala Police, Haryana Police, and Indore Police, acknowledged for their contributions in cyber forensics, financial fraud investigations, and digital surveillance.

Ms. Singh further discussed the transformative impact of AI and machine learning in forensic investigations. “AI-driven tools are streamlining forensic analysis, significantly reducing the time required to identify suspects,” she said. The summit underscored the growing intersection between cybersecurity, AI, and law enforcement, reinforcing the need for continuous innovation to counter cyber threats.

As part of the event, SSP Mohd Yaseen Kichloo, IPS, CICE Jammu and Kashmir, was honored with a prestigious national award for his contributions to cyber policing. A decorated officer, Kichloo has previously received the President’s Medal, DGP Medal, and FICCI Smart Policing Award (2017) for Governance, as well as the 2022 National Police Award for Cyber Security. His expertise extends to authorship, having penned two books and numerous national and international publications on cybersecurity.

