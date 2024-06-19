Home Business Wire AHSG Announces Leadership Transition as CEO Mark Smith Joins Board of Directors
EDMOND, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AHSG, a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, today announced Mark Smith will be stepping down at the end of June as Chief Executive Officer after 14 years of distinguished service. AHSG will create an interim Office of the CEO, chaired by Trebor Nall, Chief Financial Officer of AHSG, while a successor CEO is identified. Mr. Nall will be joined by Chief Technology Officer Brian Schwidder, as well as Independent Director Bruce Carothers. Mr. Smith, who will remain an equity shareholder of AHSG, will join the Board of Directors and work closely with the Office of the CEO to help ensure a smooth transition.


Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, AHSG is a national healthcare workforce solutions company with a suite of proprietary technology solutions for locums, nurse & allied, per diem, float/IRP and internal agency. AHSG’s flagship product, Trio VMS+, helps healthcare facilities of all kinds measure, control and reduce labor spend across internal and external resources. Since co-founding the company in 2010, Mr. Smith has led AHSG’s growth into all 50 states as one of the largest managed service and technology providers in the industry.

On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Mark for his guidance of and contributions to AHSG,” said Drew Greenwood, Managing Director of Littlejohn. “Mark’s dedicated leadership and commitment to the company leaves AHSG poised for continued growth and success and we look forward to continuing to work with him.”

I am honored to have served and led AHSG for 14 years. We have an amazing team and are well positioned for continued expansion into the future,” said Mr. Smith. “The time is right to make this transition as we identify a new CEO with a track record of excellence in technology and MSP. I am pleased to continue supporting the company and ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities by joining the board of directors of AHSG and I am highly optimistic about our future.”

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Traverse City, Michigan and Frisco, Texas, AHSG’s six divisions span all major segments of the healthcare workforce including locums, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, school therapy and non-clinical. For more information, visit www.theahsg.com. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

Cade Webb

Marketing Director, AHSG

tel: 405-697-2099

