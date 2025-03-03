AgTech Innovator Enko Chem Announces CEO Transition

Anthony Klemm Appointed CEO

MYSTIC, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgTech--Enko Chem, Inc., a leading agtech company developing breakthrough, AI-informed, sustainable crop protection products, announced today that Anthony Klemm has been named CEO effective March 3, 2025. He succeeds Jacqueline Heard, who will remain an advisor to the company.

Klemm brings over 30 years of agricultural biotechnology experience, most recently serving as VP of Global Business Development and Licensing at Corteva Agriscience, where he led the strategic growth and innovation of the Seeds Business Unit. Prior to his tenure at Corteva, he held leadership roles at Dow AgroSciences and DowDuPont, demonstrating expertise in business strategy and innovation within the agricultural sector. He is a former board member of Crop Life International and the National FFA Foundation Sponsor’s Board.

“On behalf of the entire board, I thank Jacqueline for her vision and tremendous contributions in establishing Enko as an innovative, world-leading crop protection development company,” says Tim Hassinger, Enko Board Chair. “We are excited about Tony’s potential to help Enko develop and market the value of faster discovery of more effective and sustainable crop protection products.”

“I am honored to join Enko at such a pivotal moment in the company’s journey,” says Klemm. “Enko’s pioneering approach to crop protection, leveraging AI-driven innovation, has already established a strong foundation for redefining how we develop solutions that are not only effective but also responsible for the planet. I am thrilled to lead this next phase of growth, working alongside an exceptional team to accelerate discoveries, forge powerful partnerships, and deliver game-changing advancements that will shape the future of global food security.”

Since founding Enko in 2017, Heard has led Enko from incubation to a world-class agricultural research facility with multiple major global research collaborations.

“I am incredibly proud of what Enko has accomplished,” says Heard. “This planned transition aligns well with Enko’s needs to support the commercialization of products, expand partnerships, and grow future discovery. I am confident that Tony will lead Enko with sharp vision, amplifying the company’s strong foundation, growing product portfolio, ENKOMPASS™ platform, and exemplary staff.”

Enko (Enko Chem Inc.) designs safe and sustainable solutions to farmers' biggest crop threats today, from pest resistance to new diseases. By applying the latest drug discovery and development approaches from pharma to plants, Enko is bringing an innovation model to agriculture and meeting farmers' evolving needs. Founded in 2017, and led by a team of proven scientists, entrepreneurs, and agriculture industry veterans, Enko is backed by investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Anterra Capital, DYDK Capital, Nufarm, Novalis LifeSciences, Germin8 Ventures, TO Ventures Food, and Rabo Food & Agri Innovation Fund.

