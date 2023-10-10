AgreeYa Solutions Wins SBJ Best Places to Work Award

Information Technology Leader Recognized As a Top Regional Workplace by Sacramento Business Journal

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AgreeYa Solutions, a global award-winning information technology and services provider for small, medium and Fortune 100 organizations, has won the Sacramento Business Journal’s (SBJ) Best Places to Work Award. SBJ identified 61 Sacramento regional honoree companies for 2023, then narrowed the list to the top five companies – one for each category – as standout organizations based on employee poll results. Winners were announced last week during a live, annual event held at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento.





“We pride ourselves on a company culture based on five key pillars: Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence,” said Ajay Kaul, managing partner at AgreeYa Solutions. “We call this I-CARE. It is integral not only to meeting customer expectations but also to prioritizing our employees by creating an environment that fosters innovation and excellence. We are honored to win the SBJ 2023 Best Places to Work Award and thrilled that we have succeeded in creating a culture where employees feel valued, respected and heard.”

AgreeYa’s team of skilled professionals achieve client technology goals using smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions. In such a demanding industry, supporting employees and their career growth is critical. AgreeYa recognizes that employees benefit from and advance in an environment that fosters empathy, creativity and leadership and allows them to successfully navigate career and personal goals. It has prioritized its efforts to place employees first, which shows clearly in the six key AgreeYa principles: challenging and meaningful work, a culture of care, exceptional leadership, flexibility, fun and community service.

As a company dedicated to developing internal talent and contributing to the community, AgreeYa has become a dependable and high-principled workplace for its employees and a desirable organization for prospective applicants. With a tremendously strong, diverse, collaborative and engaging culture, it is more than just a business; it is a family. AgreeYa is committed to continued momentum and does not intend to halt, rather it plans to continue to strive to achieve various ways and initiatives to empower and inspire AgreeYan’s, further solidifying the company as an incredible place to work.

ABOUT AGREEYA: AgreeYa Solutions is a leading global provider of software, solutions and services to small, medium and global Fortune 100 organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Folsom, Calif., AgreeYa has over 2,200 professionals helping clients across the U.S., India, EMEA and Mexico. Leveraging a technology-enabled, consultative approach and diverse talent, AgreeYa offers modern workplace, smart analytics, intelligent automation, AI/ML, cloud transformation, mobility and talent management solutions to deliver digital transformation to its clients. AgreeYa has received considerable recognition including certifications like Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider; AICPA SOC 2 Type 2, SEI CMMI and ISO 9001:2015; and awards including “Dream Company to Work For” and “Best Employer Brand.” Discover more at https://agreeya.com/ and follow AgreeYa on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT SBJ: The Sacramento Business Journal connects the business community in El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento and Yolo counties. We deliver premium local business content in the form of our weekly newspaper, website, digital edition, email services, special publications, events and social media. With more than 25 years of local business news coverage, our printed paper is read every week by 70,000 local business leaders and decision makers. Our social media outlets, the daily email services and online readership gives thousands more immediate access to local business news. The Business Journal’s signature events and special publications provide a forum for specific industries and gives highly coveted awards to those who are making a difference in the Sacramento region. The networking opportunities and rich content make our events a top priority for the business community.

