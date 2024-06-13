Aging Gracefully; GenXers and Boomers May Not Be Showing Their True Age, but There Is One Thing They Are Forgetting to Check

72% of GenXers and Boomers Reported Hearing Loss Has Negative Impacts on Mental, Physical, and Financial Health Although New Survey Reveals Widespread Inaction Among Aging Americans

The findings revealed that 75% reported at least one experience with hearing difficulty in the past year, and 21% of the respondents have definitely experienced hearing loss. Additionally, the survey found that 84% of participants say they’re personally concerned about hearing loss, and 99% believe it is important for their age group to proactively address hearing loss.

72% of respondents who have hearing loss say it has impacted their ability to participate in family activities, and a notable number of respondents also report impacts on mental health, hobbies, work, and finances. While these generations are concerned for their hearing health, the majority are not regularly visiting a hearing care professional, citing 57% have done nothing to monitor, test, or address hearing loss in the past year (62% of Baby Boomers and 51% of Gen X).

“ This recent Miracle-Ear survey reveals a significant concern among Americans: the fear of losing independence due to hearing loss,” said Dr. Thomas Tedeschi, Ph.D, Au.D, FNAP, Chief Audiology Officer at Miracle-Ear. “ This highlights the critical need for prevention, early intervention, and continuous management of hearing health. Practicing good volume hygiene, such as being mindful of the volume when using earbuds, is one way to protect hearing proactively. Promptly addressing hearing issues can help individuals maintain their independence and overall quality of life.”

With advanced hearing technology and smartphone connectivity, Boomers and GenXers see the benefits of hearing aids and are acting much quicker than older generations. In fact, 75% believe hearing loss solutions are now better than they were during their youth. And a 53% majority say there isn’t much of a stigma associated with wearing hearing aids nowadays. However, this drops to 46% among Gen X.

Additional takeaways from the survey include:

Being mindful of loud noises this summer : 98% of Gen X/Baby Boomers will experience loud noise this summer, most commonly at concerts or festivals (90%), and during 4th of July fireworks (89%).

: 98% of Gen X/Baby Boomers will experience loud noise this summer, most commonly at concerts or festivals (90%), and during 4th of July fireworks (89%). On repeat : A majority (56%) have had to ask friends or family to repeat themselves in conversation. Baby Boomers are more likely to report difficulty hearing a grandchild, while Gen X is more likely to report trouble hearing on a video chat.

: A majority (56%) have had to ask friends or family to repeat themselves in conversation. Baby Boomers are more likely to report difficulty hearing a grandchild, while Gen X is more likely to report trouble hearing on a video chat. Importance of friends and family : 87% know others who’ve experienced hearing loss, most commonly their parents, reported by a 51% majority of Gen X. Baby Boomers are more likely to report hearing loss of their spouse or siblings.

: 87% know others who’ve experienced hearing loss, most commonly their parents, reported by a 51% majority of Gen X. Baby Boomers are more likely to report hearing loss of their spouse or siblings. First timers : 89% of respondents who haven’t had hearing loss yet are likely to seek professional help once they begin to experience problems.

: 89% of respondents who haven’t had hearing loss are likely to seek professional help once they begin to experience problems. Aftercare offerings: 96% say that lifetime free service is particularly impactful and would influence their decision to seek treatment for hearing loss.

About Miracle-Ear®

For more than 75 years, Miracle-Ear® has been a leader in providing innovative hearing solutions that improve lives, relationships, and communities. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Miracle-Ear has a retail network of more than 1,500 locally franchised and corporate-owned stores in all 50 U.S. states. Every Miracle-Ear store leverages leading-edge technology to customize hearing solutions that will fit each customer’s individual needs, lifestyle, and budget. The Miracle-Ear brand is owned by Amplifon – the global leader in hearing care with more than 9,200 points-of-sale in 25 countries. For more information, visit www.miracle-ear.com

About Amplifon

Amplifon is the world’s leading group in hearing care services and solutions. Its goal is to empower people with hearing loss to rediscover all the emotions of sound, offering innovative and personalized products and services to guarantee the best solution for each customer. Founded in Milan, Italy in 1950, Amplifon is now present in 26 countries around the world with approximately 9,700 points of sale and more than 20,300 people representing over 100 nationalities. It is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Euronext Milan) and has annual revenues of more than 2 billion euros. For more information: For more information: https://corporate.amplifon.com

Methodology

This sample of 1000 Gen X and Baby Boomer U.S. adults (aged 44 to 76) was surveyed between May 24, 2024 and May 26, 2024. DKC Analytics conducted and analyzed this survey with a sample procured using the Pollfish survey delivery platform, which delivers online surveys globally through mobile apps and the mobile web along with the desktop web. No post- stratification has been applied to the results.

