Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results October 28th and Host Conference Call and Webcast

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2025 second quarter results after the market closes on Monday October 28, 2024, and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the public.


All participants should register for the call using the participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfb8adfed26314ff8abe76f95460e6fde

Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the dial-in instructions and a unique PIN number to access the live call. Interested parties also can listen to the conference call live via the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations. Approximately two hours after the call concludes, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100 percent hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

