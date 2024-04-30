Home Business Wire Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results May 13th and Host...
Business Wire

Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Results May 13th and Host Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results after the market closes on Monday, May 13, 2024 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the public.


All participants should register for the call using the participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5c740825742e4b699d9ea8b050cd4a0b

Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the dial-in instructions and a unique PIN number to access the live call. Interested parties also can listen to the conference call live via the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations. Approximately two hours after the call concludes, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. The Agilysys 100 percent hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jessica Hennessy

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Agilysys, Inc.

770-810-6116 or investorrelations@agilysys.com

