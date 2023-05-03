Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results May 16th and Host Conference Call and Webcast

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services that deliver High Return Hospitality, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the public.

All participants should register for the call using the participant registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI888ad98921bd4d3eb0c57a910cde707f

Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email with the dial-in instructions and a unique PIN number to access the live call. Interested parties also can listen to the conference call live via the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentations. Approximately two hours after the call concludes, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. www.Agilysys.com

