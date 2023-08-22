Agilysys to Present and Host One-On-One Investor Meetings at the 14th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced it will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday August 24, 2023 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Agilysys’ presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:20pm CT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company’s website: agilysys.com/investor-relations.

Agilysys Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy Jessica Hennessy will host a company presentation and one-on-ones with investors and analysts Thursday August 24th, 2023. Participants who want to meet one-on-one with Agilysys must schedule time directly through the IDEAS Conference organizers.

Agilysys released its fiscal 2024 first quarter results Monday, July 24th, 2023 at 4:30pm E.T. Investor presentation materials and the earnings call webcast replay are available via the Agilysys Investor Relations page.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences



The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About Agilysys



Agilysys is well known for its long heritage of hospitality-focused technology innovation. The Company delivers modular and integrated software solutions and expertise to businesses seeking to maximize Return on Experience (ROE) through hospitality encounters that are both personal and profitable. Over time, customers achieve High Return Hospitality by consistently delighting guests, retaining staff and growing margins. Customers around the world include: branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resort properties; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. The Agilysys Hospitality Cloud™ combines core operational systems for property management (PMS), point-of-sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) with Experience Enhancers™ that meaningfully improve interactions for guests and for employees across dimensions such as digital access, mobile convenience, self-service control, personal choice, payment options, service coverage and real-time insights to improve decisions. Core solutions and Experience Enhancers are selectively combined in Hospitality Solution Studios™ tailored to specific hospitality settings and business needs. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

Contacts

Investors: Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116, jessica.hennessy@agilysys.com