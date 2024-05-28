Agilysys to Participate in 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced it will participate in the 21st Annual Craig Hallum Institutional Investor Conference to be held in person in Minneapolis May 29th.





Agilysys Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Srinivasan will host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts Wednesday, May 29th, 2024. Participants who want to meet one-on-one with Agilysys must schedule time directly through the Craig-Hallum Conference organizers.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC is an employee-owned, idea-driven research, trading and investment banking firm. The firm’s entrepreneurial analysts focus their research primarily on small- to mid-cap companies and connect clients directly with corporate management teams of the companies they cover through annual conferences and road shows.

Agilysys released its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results Monday, May 13th, 2024 at 4:30pm E.T. Investor presentation materials and the earnings call webcast replay are available via the Agilysys Investor Relations page.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. The Agilysys 100 percent hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

