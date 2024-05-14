Agilysys to Participate in 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc., (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced it will participate in the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference being held both virtually and in person in New York City May 14-16, 2024. May 14 -15 will be fully in-person while May 16 will be fully virtual.





Agilysys Chief Financial Officer Dave Wood will host one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts and participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 15. Participants who want to meet one-on-one with Agilysys must schedule time directly through the Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference organizers.

Needham & Company is a globally recognized investment banking and asset management firm whose analysts cover value and growth companies across 20 industry sectors. The upcoming Technology, Media & Consumer Conference will feature public and private company presentations, fireside chats, one-on-one meetings and thematic panels.

Agilysys released its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results Monday, May 13, 2024. Investor presentation materials and the earnings call webcast replay are available through the Events and Presentations tab on the Agilysys Investor Relations webpage.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Jessica Hennessy, Agilysys, Inc., 770-810-6116, investorrelations@agilysys.com