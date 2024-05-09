Agilysys POS Platform Approved For Marriott International Properties In U.S. And Canada

– Cloud-Native InfoGenesis® Point-of-Sale Platform Approved as Option Across Marriott’s Luxury, Premium and Select Property Tiers –

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced Marriott International has selected the Agilysys point-of-sale platform InfoGenesis as an option for hotels in its portfolio across the U.S. and Canada.





Hotels across Marriott’s Luxury, Premium and Select tiers in the United States and Canada can now leverage the guest-facing and staff-facing advantages of InfoGenesis across food-and-beverage, retail, and activity centers property-wide. InfoGenesis equips operators with state-of-the-art efficiency, flexibility, and convenience by unifying a broad array of guest and staff purchasing experiences on a single comprehensive cloud platform. InfoGenesis cloud-native solutions were built specifically for hospitality and benefit from more than 25 years of continuous innovation.

Agilysys Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Srinivasan commented, “Marriott International is a globally admired organization and we look forward to offering properties across the U.S. and Canada the opportunity to leverage our enterprise-grade InfoGenesis omnichannel point-of-sale technology platform.”

The InfoGenesis unified point-of-sale platform offers property operators easy-to-configure transaction choices to suit guest and staff preferences. Properties can choose between both consumer grade iOS devices and commercial grade Windows devices and this flexibility creates multiple ways for operators to maximize revenue, enhance guest convenience, reduce employee onboarding time, expand payment option flexibility and protect payment transaction security. Enabling mobile transactions for staff and guests elevates revenue through anywhere, anytime convenience. InfoGenesis supports sales in non-traditional and non-staffed areas, including event spaces, pop-up food and beverage and retail carts, and service points in grab-and-go and marketplace settings.

InfoGenesis POS is optimized to integrate efficiently with Marriott Property Management Systems (PMSs) and provides front desk operators with detailed POS transactional information designed to enhance guest satisfaction and increase operational efficiency.

