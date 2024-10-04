Agilysys guestsense.aiTM Powering Agilysys Spa Wins Top Productivity Technology Award at G2E 2024 and Will Be Featured in “The Lab”

— Gaming and Technology Gold Award 2025 for Best Productivity-Enhancing Technology signals rising importance of revenue management for casino and gaming properties —

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that guestsense.ai – artificial intelligence (AI) embedded in several Agilysys solutions to improve revenue management, staff productivity, personalized guest experiences and other advantages – now powers new capabilities in Agilysys Spa that led to the solution’s earning the Gaming and Technology Gold Award 2025 for Best Productivity-Enhancing Technology at Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2024.









G2E is the premier event in the international gaming industry and the Global Gaming Business (GGB) Gaming and Technology Awards are the top honors recognizing excellence in innovation and practical application in gaming disciplines. The 2025 Gold and Silver Award winners were revealed October 1 in Global Gaming Business magazine.

Frank Pitsikalis, Senior Vice President, Product Strategy for Agilysys, will show how guestsense.ai enables revenue optimization advantages in Agilysys Spa and in other Agilysys solutions in ‘New Era Hospitality: Revenue Beyond The Room’ at G2E on Tuesday, October 8th at 10:30 a.m. ET in The Lab, Booth #5824, Hall D, The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas. Each year at G2E, The Lab serves as a hub for thought leadership exploring the future of gaming and is a launching pad for emerging trends for the gaming ecosystem.

On October 2, Agilysys announced several of its solutions leveraging guestsense.ai to advance revenue management and staff productivity for casino and gaming properties. In Agilysys Spa, guestsense.ai leverages contextual variables – including a patron’s player status and points, real-time capacity and utilization data, and user-controlled rules – to optimize appointments and pricing offered to guests; create ideal schedules based on therapist skills and real-time service requests; allocate the most profitable services to the highest-demand times; enable “automated concierge” conversational reservations; and capture the most profitable revenue opportunities in spas operating in casino and gaming properties. guestsense.ai also optimizes revenue by intelligently reducing unsold gaps in each therapist’s schedule – called Spa Minimum Gap Restriction – an essential capability for spa operations focused on both spa profitability and therapist satisfaction, especially when reservations can be made online without direct guidance by a spa director or reservation manager to avoid unsold blocks of time.

Mr. Pitsikalis noted, “guestsense.ai exemplifies our commitment to continually advancing hospitality technology to elevate guest experiences, improve staff productivity while alleviating stress and optimize revenue management. Winning the 2025 Gaming and Technology Gold Award 2025 for Best Productivity-Enhancing Technology affirms that the gaming industry recognizes Agilysys for delivering solutions that truly matter to casino and gaming properties that want to operate at the forefront of what is possible.”

“It is encouraging to see that casino and gaming properties are ready for practical applications of AI that can be instrumental in uniting wise, efficient and profitable strategies with operations that are both guest-centric and respectful of staff needs,” he added.

Key topics in Mr. Pitsikalis’ session will include:

Deploying guest-facing mobile and AI-assisted applications to streamline bookings, showcase amenities, and create personalized guest experiences.

Utilizing advanced POS systems to enhance service efficiency, relieve staff workloads and streamline operations.

Implementing dynamic availability and pricing, Minimum Gap Restrictions, and AI-driven optimization for high-demand amenities such as spas, golf courses, activities and dining.

More information about Agilysys, guestsense.ai and other award-winning solutions are at www.agilysys.com. Details on Agilysys at G2E are at: Global Gaming Expo Session Info.

