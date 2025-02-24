Agilysys Expands Sales Leadership, Adds Hospitality Software Veteran Dan Bell in Key New Growth Role

– Newly Created Position of Vice President, North America Sales East – Hotels, Resorts and Cruises Strengthens Sales Coverage To Drive North America Property Management System (PMS) and Point-of-Sale (POS) Growth –

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announced hospitality software veteran Dan Bell has joined the Company in a newly created sales leadership role focused on PMS and POS growth in North America.

Mr. Bell serves as Vice President, North America Sales East – Hotels, Resorts and Cruises (HRC) for Agilysys. North America HRC represents meaningful growth for the Company and formerly had been covered by a sales team reporting to a single vice president. To align sales coverage more closely with market opportunity, the Company now has an East and a West region, each managed by a vice president reporting into Chief Commercial Officer Joe Youssef. Tim Hansen – who rejoined Agilysys in October 2023 after previously having led sales functions for the Company from 2014 to 2021 – serves as Vice President, North America Sales West – HRC. The Company also continues to hire additional sales resources in each region.

For more than two decades Mr. Bell has led teams responsible for expanding sales of cloud/SaaS hospitality technology, PMS, POS, mobile and guest self-service solutions for global hospitality software providers, including Toast, Shiji Group, Oracle Hospitality and MICROS Systems prior to its acquisition by Oracle. His background includes working alongside leading hospitality organizations – including Marriott International, Choice Hotels, Curator Hotel and Resort Collection, MGM Resorts, Wynn and Encore Resorts, Aramark, Delaware North, Disney and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (now merged with Six Flags) to determine the right technology solutions to best meet each organization’s business goals.

Most recently Mr. Bell served as Group Vice President, Hotels and Resorts, for restaurant POS technology provider Toast, where he helped grow the company’s sales, go-to-market and implementation strategies for hotels.

Prior to his position at Toast, Mr. Bell led sales, business development, deployment and support in the United States, Canada and Latin America regions as Senior Vice President, Americas for Shiji Group, a global provider of software and other technology to improve operations for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment markets.

Mr. Bell also led sales organizations for a combined 17 years at hospitality POS industry pioneer MICROS Systems and at Oracle Hospitality after Oracle acquired MICROS in 2014. During those years he served as General Manager, Mid-Atlantic Region; Vice President, Leisure and Entertainment Business Unit; and Senior Vice President, North America Hotels. During his tenure, Mr. Bell was instrumental in helping Oracle build its PMS, POS, cloud/SaaS and mobile solutions presence in the hotel industry, including establishing significant market share in major global brands, regional chains and independent properties.

Mr. Bell commented on his decision to join Agilysys, “I built my career being ‘all in’ for hospitality, so leading a sales team for a company such as Agilysys that also is ‘all in’ for hospitality perfectly aligns with my commitment to this industry,” Bell said. “In the early days, hotels and other hospitality organizations looking for technology innovation felt constrained by limited choice. Agilysys has shattered those limitations with a remarkably strong solution portfolio that offers the most modern and innovative array of options for any hospitality organization to achieve well beyond what was previously possible. The Company’s unwavering commitment to customers, to collaborative innovation and to ‘do what you say you will do’ execution aligns perfectly with my values, and I look forward to helping the Company accelerate growth in North America,” Mr. Bell added.

Mr. Youssef said, “Dan’s deep understanding of the hospitality landscape, coupled with his expertise in POS and PMS solutions, makes him a valuable addition to the Agilysys team. His proven abilities to drive sales growth, build strong customer relationships and develop winning strategies align perfectly with our focus on empowering hospitality providers to leverage our technology to elevate guest experiences while also improving operating efficiencies. We are confident Dan will play a key role in accelerating growth within our hotels, resorts and cruises segment.”

Mr. Bell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Speech Communication from The Pennsylvania State University and has completed an Executive Leadership Program at Georgetown University in Washington DC.

About Agilysys, Inc.

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions, Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems and accompanying hospitality ecosystem solutions to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. The Agilysys 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks.

