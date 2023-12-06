Agilysys Appoints Managing Director to Lead Growth in the Asia Pacific Market

— Hospitality and travel industry veteran Tony Marshall now heads broader go-to-market strategy to serve demand for modern property management systems, point-of-sale systems and F&B inventory and procurement systems —

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions and services, today announces the appointment of Tony Marshall to the position of Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific. With continued strong demand for its Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) solutions in APAC and other global regions, Agilysys named Marshall to spearhead its regional growth strategy and go-to-market execution across the region.





With more than two decades in the industry, Marshall brings extensive experience driving sales and operations for hospitality technology companies in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Since joining Agilysys in 2022 as Regional Director, Marshall has been instrumental in expanding the company’s presence in key APAC markets, including Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Singapore.

“Tony’s proven track record of building strong customer-focused teams equips us to identify and serve hotels and resorts looking to modernize their technology systems to better meet the demands of discerning guests and top-performing employees,” said Agilysys President and CEO Ramesh Srinivasan.

Based in Singapore, Marshall will prioritize building awareness of Agilysys and its state-of-the-art hospitality software and solutions across the Asia Pacific region. Toward that end, Marshall has begun forming an in-region team of hospitality experts, including a Director of Sales for Australia and New Zealand and a Regional Director of Sales for South-East Asia. Marshall will play a key role in extending the company’s leadership in delivering innovative hospitality software that can be deployed as either best-of-breed solutions or as a full ecosystem in either Software-as-a-Service or on-premise deployments for properties in APAC looking to drive growth in the experience economy.

“I am excited to take on this challenge as we continue to expand across the Asia Pacific,” said Marshall. “There is tremendous greenfield opportunity in APAC as the hospitality industry in the region continues to accelerate adoption of state-of-the-art technology. With our increased focus in this region, I am confident we can help hoteliers delight guests and empower front line staff to deliver an exceptional Return-on-Experience and forge lasting guest loyalty.”

With a 13 percent year-over-year growth in occupancy levels of hotels across APAC reported in 2023, and a further rise in 2024 predicted, particularly in the luxury segments, hoteliers need to ensure they are well-positioned to attract and retain staff and win guests and return visits. With changing guest preferences and increased competition, hotels and resorts are turning to technology partners like Agilysys to exceed rising expectations and leverage end-to-end hospitality solutions that help increase revenue per guest across their properties.

With the broadest hospitality software portfolio and 100% focus on hospitality, Agilysys optimises the entire guest journey – from reservation to checkout – to drive revenue, loyalty, and efficiency.

For more information about Agilysys, visit www.agilysys.com/apac.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. www.agilysys.com

