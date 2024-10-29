Home Business Wire Agilysys Announces Record Revenue of $68.3M in Second Quarter Fiscal 2025
Agilysys Announces Record Revenue of $68.3M in Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

36.6% Subscription Revenue Growth Inclusive of Book4Time

Increases Full Year Fiscal 2025 Revenue Guidance to $280M to $285M With at Least 38% Subscription Revenue Growth and Adjusted EBITDA of 18%

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today reported results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ending September 30, 2024.


Summary of Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Total net revenue increased 16.5% to a record $68.3 million compared to total net revenue of $58.6 million in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Recurring revenue (comprised of subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $41.4 million, or 60.7% of total net revenue, compared to $34.2 million, or 58.4% of total net revenue for the same period in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue increased 36.6% year over year and was 60.5% of total recurring revenue compared to 53.6% of total recurring revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Gross margin was 63.3% in the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared to 59.9% in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders in the fiscal 2025 second quarter was $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $12.2 million compared to $8.1 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.34 per share in the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared to $0.25 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).
  • Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2025 second quarter was $5.9 million compared to free cash flow of $2.5 million in the fiscal 2024 second quarter (reconciliation included in financial tables). Ending cash balance was $54.9 million compared to ending cash balance of $144.9 million as of fiscal 2024 year-end. During the fiscal 2025 second quarter, cash paid for the acquisition of Book4Time, net of cash acquired, was $144.9 million while cash received from debt proceeds, net of issuance costs, was $49.7 million.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “We are pleased to report another set of excellent results with record revenue for the 11th consecutive quarter at $68.3 million and 16.5% higher than the comparable prior year quarter, 36.6% total subscription revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA of 17.9% of revenue. Fiscal 2025 second quarter July to September sales, measured in annual contract value terms, were the second highest in the company’s history. We have also made good progress with integrating Book4Time into the business and with the strides made towards realizing anticipated synergies and added value.

“Our growing competitive strengths based on a solid foundation of cloud-native state-of-the-art technology and a broad ecosystem of hospitality-focused software products and modules continue to yield good current results and create extensive potential for increasing shareholder value. A strong selling success quarter which drove cumulative recurring revenue, services and product backlog close to peak levels, along with additional subscription revenue from Book4Time increased our expectations for the second half of fiscal 2025. As a result, we are raising full fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to $280 million to $285 million including at least 38% year-over-year subscription revenue growth. In addition, we expect full year fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be 18% of revenue, higher than our previous guidance of 16%,” he concluded.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company raises full year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $280 million to $285 million, including at least 38% year-over-year subscription revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 18% of revenue for the full fiscal year.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the business momentum through the first half of the fiscal year and increased expectations for the second half. The Book4Time acquisition expands our reach within hospitality and provides us an expanded customer base to sell the Agilysys ecosystem of products into. Our current and improving profitability levels and expanding operating leverage creates flexibility for our business and gives us confidence to continue to invest in future revenue growth initiatives.”

2025 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys is hosting a conference call and webcast today, October 28, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both the call and the webcast are open to the public. Please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfb8adfed26314ff8abe76f95460e6fde 15 minutes prior to the call to receive confirmation and further instruction in a timely manner. After registration, an email confirmation with a personalized PIN will be provided along with further access details.

Interested parties also can access the conference call live on the Investor Relations page of Agilysys.com under the Events and Presentations headline. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue, subscription revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2025 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the impact macroeconomic factors may have on the overall business environment, our ability to achieve our fiscal 2025 guidance, future revenue growth, the company’s ability maintain sales levels, the Company’s ability to integrate Book4Time and realize future synergies, and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additionally, references to “record” financial and business levels in this document refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality focused software solutions company in FY2014.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other charges, and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and tax events and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

– Financial tables follow –

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended

September 30,

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

$

10,525

 

 

$

12,640

 

 

$

20,400

 

 

$

25,422

 

Subscription and maintenance

 

 

41,432

 

 

 

34,248

 

 

$

79,474

 

 

$

66,373

 

Professional services

 

 

16,322

 

 

 

11,728

 

 

$

31,917

 

 

$

22,881

 

Total net revenue

 

 

68,279

 

 

 

58,616

 

 

 

131,791

 

 

 

114,676

 

Cost of goods sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Products

 

 

5,206

 

 

 

6,751

 

 

 

10,432

 

 

 

13,317

 

Subscription and maintenance

 

 

8,827

 

 

 

7,804

 

 

 

16,935

 

 

 

15,441

 

Professional services

 

 

11,032

 

 

 

8,965

 

 

 

21,342

 

 

 

17,764

 

Total cost of goods sold

 

 

25,065

 

 

 

23,520

 

 

 

48,709

 

 

 

46,522

 

Gross profit

 

 

43,214

 

 

 

35,096

 

 

 

83,082

 

 

 

68,154

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

63.3

%

 

 

59.9

%

 

 

63.0

%

 

 

59.4

%

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product development

 

 

16,172

 

 

 

14,583

 

 

 

30,892

 

 

 

27,904

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

8,794

 

 

 

6,400

 

 

 

15,808

 

 

 

13,701

 

General and administrative

 

 

10,162

 

 

 

8,785

 

 

 

20,645

 

 

 

18,150

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

915

 

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

2,133

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

904

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

776

 

Other charges, net

 

 

2,037

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

2,587

 

 

 

969

 

Legal settlements

 

 

104

 

 

 

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

Total operating expense

 

 

39,088

 

 

 

31,534

 

 

 

73,208

 

 

 

63,633

 

Operating income

 

 

4,126

 

 

 

3,562

 

 

 

9,874

 

 

 

4,521

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

1,095

 

 

 

1,227

 

 

 

2,877

 

 

 

2,328

 

Interest expense

 

 

(458

)

 

 

 

 

 

(458

)

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

383

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

(109

)

Income before taxes

 

 

5,146

 

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

12,519

 

 

 

6,740

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

3,782

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

(2,951

)

 

 

647

 

Net income

 

$

1,364

 

 

$

4,545

 

 

$

15,470

 

 

$

6,093

 

Series A convertible preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

(459

)

 

 

 

 

 

(918

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

1,364

 

 

$

4,086

 

 

$

15,470

 

 

$

5,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

 

 

27,533

 

 

 

25,022

 

 

 

27,335

 

 

 

24,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share – basic:

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

28,257

 

 

 

26,117

 

 

 

28,202

 

 

 

26,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share – diluted:

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

(In thousands, except share data)

 

September 30,

2024

(Unaudited)

 

March 31,

2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

54,888

 

 

$

144,891

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses

of $755 and $974, respectively

 

 

31,614

 

 

 

29,441

 

Contract assets

 

 

4,537

 

 

 

2,287

 

Inventories

 

 

6,446

 

 

 

4,587

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

11,216

 

 

 

7,731

 

Total current assets

 

 

108,701

 

 

 

188,937

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

17,538

 

 

 

17,930

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

18,120

 

 

 

18,384

 

Goodwill

 

 

135,426

 

 

 

32,791

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

79,018

 

 

 

16,952

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

74,898

 

 

 

67,373

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

8,309

 

 

 

8,063

 

Total assets

 

$

442,010

 

 

$

350,430

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

12,746

 

 

$

9,422

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

55,355

 

 

 

56,148

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

22,315

 

 

 

19,522

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

5,473

 

 

 

4,279

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

95,889

 

 

 

89,371

 

Deferred income taxes, non-current

 

 

12,269

 

 

 

554

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

 

18,662

 

 

 

19,613

 

Debt, non-current

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

 

4,928

 

 

 

4,415

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000

shares authorized; 33,342,288 shares issued; and 27,940,004

and 27,376,862 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024

and March 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

10,003

 

 

 

10,003

 

Treasury shares, 5,402,284 and 5,965,426 at September 30, 2024

and March 31, 2024, respectively

 

 

(1,622

)

 

 

(1,791

)

Capital in excess of stated value

 

 

102,275

 

 

 

94,680

 

Retained earnings

 

 

153,225

 

 

 

137,755

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(3,619

)

 

 

(4,170

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

260,262

 

 

 

236,477

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

442,010

 

 

$

350,430

 

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

(In thousands)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

15,470

 

 

$

6,093

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on asset disposals

 

 

21

 

 

 

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

2,133

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

776

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(7,634

)

 

 

(389

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

8,438

 

 

 

5,851

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(11,514

)

 

 

(8,994

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

7,688

 

 

 

5,470

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired

 

 

(144,945

)

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(1,520

)

 

 

(6,002

)

Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(146,465

)

 

 

(6,004

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

(918

)

Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs

 

 

49,655

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan purchases

 

 

453

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding

 

 

(1,428

)

 

 

(3,868

)

Principal payments under long-term obligations

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

48,680

 

 

 

(4,788

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

94

 

 

 

(107

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(90,003

)

 

 

(5,429

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

144,891

 

 

 

112,842

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

54,888

 

 

$

107,413

 

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(In thousands)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net income

 

$

1,364

 

 

$

4,545

 

 

$

15,470

 

 

$

6,093

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

 

3,782

 

 

 

295

 

 

 

(2,951

)

 

 

647

 

Income before taxes

 

 

5,146

 

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

12,519

 

 

 

6,740

 

Depreciation of fixed assets

 

 

915

 

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

1,752

 

 

 

2,133

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

904

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

776

 

Amortization of developed technology acquired

 

 

99

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

81

 

Interest (income), net

 

 

(637

)

 

 

(1,227

)

 

 

(2,419

)

 

 

(2,328

)

EBITDA (a)

 

 

6,427

 

 

 

5,210

 

 

 

13,145

 

 

 

7,402

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

4,009

 

 

 

2,684

 

 

 

8,438

 

 

 

5,851

 

Other charges, net

 

 

2,037

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

2,587

 

 

 

969

 

Other non-operating (income) expense

 

 

(383

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(226

)

 

 

109

 

Legal settlements

 

 

104

 

 

 

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (b)

 

$

12,194

 

 

$

8,053

 

 

$

24,313

 

 

$

14,331

 

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology)

 

(b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) share-based compensation, ii) other (gains) and charges, net, iii) other non-operating expense (income), and iv) legal settlements

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders

 

$

1,364

 

 

$

4,086

 

 

$

15,470

 

 

$

5,175

 

Amortization of developed technology acquired

 

 

99

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

81

 

Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles

 

 

904

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

776

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

4,009

 

 

 

2,684

 

 

 

8,438

 

 

 

5,851

 

Other charges, net

 

 

2,037

 

 

 

210

 

 

 

2,587

 

 

 

969

 

Legal settlements

 

 

104

 

 

 

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

 

Tax events (a)

 

 

2,251

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7,929

)

 

 

 

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(1,220

)

 

 

(742

)

 

 

(2,368

)

 

 

(1,620

)

Adjusted net income (b)

 

$

9,548

 

 

$

6,626

 

 

$

17,860

 

 

$

11,232

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

27,533

 

 

 

25,022

 

 

 

27,335

 

 

 

24,979

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

28,257

 

 

 

26,117

 

 

 

28,202

 

 

 

26,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted basic earnings per share (c)

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.26

 

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.45

 

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (c)

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

$

0.43

 

(a) Tax events include excess tax benefits or expense related to share-based compensation, release of valuation allowances against deferred income taxes, and changes in uncertain tax positions

 

(b) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other (gains) and charges, net, and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate and, as defined under (a) above, tax events

 

(c) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

 

AGILYSYS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

(In thousands)

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

6,590

 

 

$

5,448

 

 

$

7,688

 

 

$

5,470

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(651

)

 

 

(2,937

)

 

 

(1,520

)

 

 

(6,002

)

Free cash flow (a)

 

$

5,939

 

 

$

2,511

 

 

$

6,168

 

 

$

(532

)

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

 

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Jessica Hennessy

Senior Director Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Agilysys, Inc.

770-810-6116 or investorrelations@agilysys.com

