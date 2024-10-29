Agilysys Announces Record Revenue of $68.3M in Second Quarter Fiscal 2025

36.6% Subscription Revenue Growth Inclusive of Book4Time

Increases Full Year Fiscal 2025 Revenue Guidance to $280M to $285M With at Least 38% Subscription Revenue Growth and Adjusted EBITDA of 18%

Summary of Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results

Total net revenue increased 16.5% to a record $68.3 million compared to total net revenue of $58.6 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Recurring revenue (comprised of subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $41.4 million, or 60.7% of total net revenue, compared to $34.2 million, or 58.4% of total net revenue for the same period in fiscal 2024. Subscription revenue increased 36.6% year over year and was 60.5% of total recurring revenue compared to 53.6% of total recurring revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gross margin was 63.3% in the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared to 59.9% in the comparable prior-year period.

Net income attributable to common shareholders in the fiscal 2025 second quarter was $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $12.2 million compared to $8.1 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.34 per share in the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared to $0.25 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2025 second quarter was $5.9 million compared to free cash flow of $2.5 million in the fiscal 2024 second quarter (reconciliation included in financial tables). Ending cash balance was $54.9 million compared to ending cash balance of $144.9 million as of fiscal 2024 year-end. During the fiscal 2025 second quarter, cash paid for the acquisition of Book4Time, net of cash acquired, was $144.9 million while cash received from debt proceeds, net of issuance costs, was $49.7 million.

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “We are pleased to report another set of excellent results with record revenue for the 11th consecutive quarter at $68.3 million and 16.5% higher than the comparable prior year quarter, 36.6% total subscription revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA of 17.9% of revenue. Fiscal 2025 second quarter July to September sales, measured in annual contract value terms, were the second highest in the company’s history. We have also made good progress with integrating Book4Time into the business and with the strides made towards realizing anticipated synergies and added value.

“Our growing competitive strengths based on a solid foundation of cloud-native state-of-the-art technology and a broad ecosystem of hospitality-focused software products and modules continue to yield good current results and create extensive potential for increasing shareholder value. A strong selling success quarter which drove cumulative recurring revenue, services and product backlog close to peak levels, along with additional subscription revenue from Book4Time increased our expectations for the second half of fiscal 2025. As a result, we are raising full fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance to $280 million to $285 million including at least 38% year-over-year subscription revenue growth. In addition, we expect full year fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to be 18% of revenue, higher than our previous guidance of 16%,” he concluded.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company raises full year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $280 million to $285 million, including at least 38% year-over-year subscription revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 18% of revenue for the full fiscal year.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the business momentum through the first half of the fiscal year and increased expectations for the second half. The Book4Time acquisition expands our reach within hospitality and provides us an expanded customer base to sell the Agilysys ecosystem of products into. Our current and improving profitability levels and expanding operating leverage creates flexibility for our business and gives us confidence to continue to invest in future revenue growth initiatives.”

2025 Second Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue, subscription revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2025 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the impact macroeconomic factors may have on the overall business environment, our ability to achieve our fiscal 2025 guidance, future revenue growth, the company’s ability maintain sales levels, the Company’s ability to integrate Book4Time and realize future synergies, and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additionally, references to “record” financial and business levels in this document refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality focused software solutions company in FY2014.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other charges, and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and tax events and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

– Financial tables follow –

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended



September 30, Six Months Ended



September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Products $ 10,525 $ 12,640 $ 20,400 $ 25,422 Subscription and maintenance 41,432 34,248 $ 79,474 $ 66,373 Professional services 16,322 11,728 $ 31,917 $ 22,881 Total net revenue 68,279 58,616 131,791 114,676 Cost of goods sold: Products 5,206 6,751 10,432 13,317 Subscription and maintenance 8,827 7,804 16,935 15,441 Professional services 11,032 8,965 21,342 17,764 Total cost of goods sold 25,065 23,520 48,709 46,522 Gross profit 43,214 35,096 83,082 68,154 Gross profit margin 63.3 % 59.9 % 63.0 % 59.4 % Operating expenses: Product development 16,172 14,583 30,892 27,904 Sales and marketing 8,794 6,400 15,808 13,701 General and administrative 10,162 8,785 20,645 18,150 Depreciation of fixed assets 915 1,209 1,752 2,133 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 904 347 1,155 776 Other charges, net 2,037 210 2,587 969 Legal settlements 104 — 369 — Total operating expense 39,088 31,534 73,208 63,633 Operating income 4,126 3,562 9,874 4,521 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,095 1,227 2,877 2,328 Interest expense (458 ) — (458 ) — Other income (expense), net 383 51 226 (109 ) Income before taxes 5,146 4,840 12,519 6,740 Income tax (benefit) provision 3,782 295 (2,951 ) 647 Net income $ 1,364 $ 4,545 $ 15,470 $ 6,093 Series A convertible preferred stock dividends — (459 ) — (918 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,364 $ 4,086 $ 15,470 $ 5,175 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 27,533 25,022 27,335 24,979 Net income per share – basic: $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ 0.57 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 28,257 26,117 28,202 26,148 Net income per share – diluted: $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ 0.55 $ 0.20

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) September 30,



2024



(Unaudited) March 31,



2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,888 $ 144,891 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses



of $755 and $974, respectively 31,614 29,441 Contract assets 4,537 2,287 Inventories 6,446 4,587 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,216 7,731 Total current assets 108,701 188,937 Property and equipment, net 17,538 17,930 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,120 18,384 Goodwill 135,426 32,791 Intangible assets, net 79,018 16,952 Deferred income taxes, non-current 74,898 67,373 Other non-current assets 8,309 8,063 Total assets $ 442,010 $ 350,430 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,746 $ 9,422 Contract liabilities 55,355 56,148 Accrued liabilities 22,315 19,522 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,473 4,279 Total current liabilities 95,889 89,371 Deferred income taxes, non-current 12,269 554 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,662 19,613 Debt, non-current 50,000 — Other non-current liabilities 4,928 4,415 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000



shares authorized; 33,342,288 shares issued; and 27,940,004



and 27,376,862 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024



and March 31, 2024, respectively 10,003 10,003 Treasury shares, 5,402,284 and 5,965,426 at September 30, 2024



and March 31, 2024, respectively (1,622 ) (1,791 ) Capital in excess of stated value 102,275 94,680 Retained earnings 153,225 137,755 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,619 ) (4,170 ) Total shareholders’ equity 260,262 236,477 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 442,010 $ 350,430

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 15,470 $ 6,093 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss on asset disposals 21 — Depreciation of fixed assets 1,752 2,133 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 1,155 776 Deferred income taxes (7,634 ) (389 ) Share-based compensation 8,438 5,851 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (11,514 ) (8,994 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,688 5,470 Investing activities Cash paid for business combination, net of cash acquired (144,945 ) — Capital expenditures (1,520 ) (6,002 ) Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies — (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (146,465 ) (6,004 ) Financing activities Payment of preferred stock dividends — (918 ) Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs 49,655 — Proceeds from Employee Stock Purchase Plan purchases 453 — Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding (1,428 ) (3,868 ) Principal payments under long-term obligations — (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 48,680 (4,788 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 94 (107 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (90,003 ) (5,429 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 144,891 112,842 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 54,888 $ 107,413

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 1,364 $ 4,545 $ 15,470 $ 6,093 Income tax (benefit) provision 3,782 295 (2,951 ) 647 Income before taxes 5,146 4,840 12,519 6,740 Depreciation of fixed assets 915 1,209 1,752 2,133 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 904 347 1,155 776 Amortization of developed technology acquired 99 41 138 81 Interest (income), net (637 ) (1,227 ) (2,419 ) (2,328 ) EBITDA (a) 6,427 5,210 13,145 7,402 Share-based compensation 4,009 2,684 8,438 5,851 Other charges, net 2,037 210 2,587 969 Other non-operating (income) expense (383 ) (51 ) (226 ) 109 Legal settlements 104 — 369 — Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 12,194 $ 8,053 $ 24,313 $ 14,331

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology) (b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) share-based compensation, ii) other (gains) and charges, net, iii) other non-operating expense (income), and iv) legal settlements

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,364 $ 4,086 $ 15,470 $ 5,175 Amortization of developed technology acquired 99 41 138 81 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 904 347 1,155 776 Share-based compensation 4,009 2,684 8,438 5,851 Other charges, net 2,037 210 2,587 969 Legal settlements 104 — 369 — Tax events (a) 2,251 — (7,929 ) — Income tax adjustments (1,220 ) (742 ) (2,368 ) (1,620 ) Adjusted net income (b) $ 9,548 $ 6,626 $ 17,860 $ 11,232 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,533 25,022 27,335 24,979 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,257 26,117 28,202 26,148 Adjusted basic earnings per share (c) $ 0.35 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 0.45 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (c) $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.63 $ 0.43

(a) Tax events include excess tax benefits or expense related to share-based compensation, release of valuation allowances against deferred income taxes, and changes in uncertain tax positions (b) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other (gains) and charges, net, and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate and, as defined under (a) above, tax events (c) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,590 $ 5,448 $ 7,688 $ 5,470 Capital expenditures (651 ) (2,937 ) (1,520 ) (6,002 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 5,939 $ 2,511 $ 6,168 $ (532 )

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

