Agilysys Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) (“Agilysys,” “our” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 867,729 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) by certain investment funds managed by MAK Capital, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of $72.7 million. Agilysys is not selling any shares in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the offered shares by the selling stockholders. The Offering is expected to close on February 20, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.





BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering. The shares will be offered from time-to-time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Stock Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 15, 2023. The Offering is being made only by means of a final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from: BTIG, LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94111 Attention: Syndicate Department (415-248-2200) or by email at prospectusdelivery@btig.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Agilysys:

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

Forward-Looking Language:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements related to future events, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Offering, including the consummation thereof. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

