agilon health to Host Investor Day on March 30

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will host its 2023 Investor Day in New York City on Thursday, March 30, 2023 beginning at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

During the Investor Day event, agilon’s executive leadership team will give presentations and answer questions about the company’s long-term strategic priorities, patient and physician impact, growth drivers, and financial outlook. A live webcast of the Investor Day presentation, along with supporting materials, will be available the day of the event by visiting agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the webcast and presentation materials will be available under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the company’s Investor Relations website shortly following the completion of the event.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,200 PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 25 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

