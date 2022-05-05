agilon health Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue growth of 58%, driven by 51% growth in Medicare Advantage membership

Total members live on the agilon platform grew to 342,000, including 250,000 Medicare Advantage members and 92,000 Direct Contracting beneficiaries

Medical Margin increased 66%, reflecting agilon’s aligned partnership model driving positive results across diverse geographies

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results:

Total revenue of $653 million increased 58% during the first quarter compared to $413 million in the first quarter 2021. Normalized for the timing of a retroactive group contract in the prior year, revenue growth in the first quarter 2022 would have been 49%.

Total members live on the agilon platform increased to 342,000 as of March 31, including 250,000 Medicare Advantage (MA) members and 92,000 Direct Contracting beneficiaries. Consolidated MA membership increased 51% year-over-year, with 20% growth in same geographies. Normalized for last year’s retroactive group contract, MA membership would have increased 43%, with 14% growth in same geographies.

Net income of $1 million in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $15 million in the first quarter 2021.

Medical margin of $86 million increased 66% during the first quarter compared to $52 million in the first quarter 2021. Medical margin represented 13.2% of revenue during the first quarter 2022, compared to 12.6% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million compared to $4 million during the first quarter 2021.

“ We are creating a sustainable model for primary care and the success of physicians on the agilon network is reinforcing our collective momentum,” said Steve Sell, Chief Executive Officer. “ Our results this quarter further demonstrate the unique ability of our aligned partnership model to rapidly and efficiently scale across diverse physician groups and communities.”

Outlook for Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022:

Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Low High Low High Medicare Advantage Members1 253,000 258,000 260,000 270,000 Direct Contracting Members1 85,000 90,000 80,000 85,000 Total Members Live on Platform1 338,000 348,000 340,000 355,000 Total Revenues ($M) $640 $652 $2,505 $2,590 Medical Margin ($M) $80 $83 $290 $305 Adjusted EBITDA ($M)2 $4 $7 $0 $10

1 Membership reflects management’s outlook for end of period. agilon’s partnered Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs) are not consolidated within its financial results. 2 We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net income (loss) because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net income (loss), including stock-based compensation.

Membership Details for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2022

Total members live on the agilon platform increased to 342,100 as of March 31, 2022. Total members live on the platform include 250,300 Medicare Advantage members and 91,800 attributed Direct Contracting beneficiaries.

agilon’s consolidated Medicare Advantage membership increased 51% year-over-year, driven by contributions from new geographies and 20% growth within same geographies. Normalized for the timing of a retroactive group contract in the prior year, total and same geography Medicare Advantage membership would have increased 43% and 14%, respectively.

Average Medicare Advantage membership was 248,000 during the first quarter.

Webcast and Conference Call:

agilon health will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 for U.S. participants and +1 (646) 904-5544 for international participants and referencing participant code 757732. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentation” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities, and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our and our officers’ intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “project,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “target,” “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “should,” and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) statements regarding timing, outcomes and other details relating to current, pending or contemplated new markets, new partnership structures, financing activities, dispositions, or other transactions discussed in this release; and (ii) statements regarding growth opportunities, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, business environment, long term opportunities and strategic growth plan including without limitation with respect to expected revenue and net income, total and average membership, Adjusted EBITDA, and other financial projections and assumptions, as well as comparable statements included in other sections of this release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and views about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect our future financial condition and results of operations. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith belief and assumptions we believe to be reasonable based upon current information, we can give no assurance that our expectations or forecasts will be attained. Further, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statement contained in this release, and such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses, and our ability to achieve or maintain profitability in an environment of increasing expenses; our ability to identify and develop successful new geographies, physician partners and payors, or to execute upon our growth initiatives; our ability to execute our operation strategies or to achieve results consistent with our historical performance; our expectation that our expenses will increase in the future and the risk that medical expenses incurred on behalf of members may exceed the amount of medical revenues we receive; our ability to secure contracts with Medicare Advantage payors or to secure Medicare Advantage payments at favorable financial terms; our ability to recover startup costs incurred during the initial stages of development of our physician partner relationships and program initiatives; significant reductions in our membership; challenges for our physician partners in the transition to a Total Care Model; inaccuracies in the estimates and assumptions we use to project the size, revenue or medical expense amounts of our target markets; the spread of, and response to, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the inability to predict the ultimate impact on us; security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions to our data platforms; the impact of devoting significant attention and resources to the provision of certain transition services in connection with the disposition of our California operations; our subsidiaries’ lack of performance or ability to fund their operations, which could require us to fund such losses; our dependence on a limited number of key payors; the limited terms of our contracts with payors and that they may not be renewed upon their expiration; our reliance on our payors for membership attribution and assignment, data and reporting accuracy and claims payment; our dependence on physician partners and other providers to effectively manage the quality and cost of care and perform obligations under payor contracts; our dependence on physician partners to accurately, timely and sufficiently document their services and potential False Claims Act or other liability if any diagnosis information or encounter data are inaccurate or incorrect; reductions in reimbursement rates or methodology applied to derive reimbursement from, or discontinuation of, federal government healthcare programs, from which we derive substantially all of our total revenue; statutory or regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations of policy and determinations by intermediaries and governmental funding restrictions, and their impact on government funding, program coverage and reimbursements; regulatory proposals directed at containing or lowering the cost of healthcare and our participation in such proposed models; the impact on our revenue of CMS modifying the methodology used to determine the revenue associated with MA members; the potential that we may incur future indebtedness; and risks related to other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except as required by law, we do not undertake, and hereby disclaim, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

agilon health, inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except per share data March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,021,754 $ 1,040,039 Restricted cash and equivalents 14,470 14,781 Receivables, net 571,869 293,407 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 19,847 18,968 Total current assets 1,627,940 1,367,195 Property and equipment, net 12,526 9,161 Intangible assets, net 53,709 55,398 Goodwill 41,540 41,540 Other assets, net 119,496 112,958 Total assets $ 1,855,211 $ 1,586,252 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Medical claims and related payables $ 472,323 $ 239,014 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 133,138 112,946 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Total current liabilities 610,461 356,960 Long-term debt, net of current portion 42,172 43,401 Other liabilities 91,101 94,295 Total liabilities 743,734 494,656 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000,000 shares authorized; 405,727 and 400,095 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 4,057 4,001 Additional paid-in capital 2,064,242 2,045,572 Accumulated deficit (956,447 ) (957,677 ) Total agilon health, inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,111,852 1,091,896 Noncontrolling interests (375 ) (300 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 1,111,477 1,091,596 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,855,211 $ 1,586,252

agilon health, inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except per share data (unaudited) Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Medical services revenue $ 652,423 $ 412,412 Other operating revenue 1,022 692 Total revenues 653,445 413,104 Expenses: Medical services expense 566,208 360,354 Other medical expenses 44,773 23,661 General and administrative (including noncash stock-based compensation expense of $3,970 and $1,472, respectively) 39,834 37,777 Depreciation and amortization 3,373 3,427 Total expenses 654,188 425,219 Income (loss) from operations (743 ) (12,115 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 2,269 1,336 Interest expense (871 ) (2,941 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 655 (13,720 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 71 (16 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 726 (13,736 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) before and income taxes 429 (1,351 ) Income tax benefit (expense) — (64 ) Total discontinued operations 429 (1,415 ) Net income (loss) 1,155 (15,151 ) Noncontrolling interests’ share in (earnings) loss 75 73 Net income (loss) attributable to common shares $ 1,230 $ (15,078 ) Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted Continuing operations $ — $ (0.04 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 401,964 325,659 Diluted 424,065 325,659

agilon health, inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In thousands (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,155 $ (15,151 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,373 3,481 Stock-based compensation expense 3,970 1,472 Loss on debt extinguishment — 1,186 Loss (income) from equity method investments (2,033 ) 3 Other non-cash items 556 1,763 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (30,254 ) (33,582 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (23,233 ) (40,828 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (4,049 ) (178 ) Purchase of intangible assets (1,000 ) (3,986 ) Investment in loans receivable and other (4,503 ) (1,204 ) Proceeds from repayment of loans receivable and other 183 — Proceeds from sale of business and property, net of cash divested 500 (3,706 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,869 ) (9,074 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 14,756 165 Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt — 100,000 Repayments of long-term debt (1,250 ) (68,649 ) Debt issuance costs — (1,218 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 13,506 30,298 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents (18,596 ) (19,604 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from continuing operations, beginning of period 1,054,820 135,178 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from discontinued operations, beginning of period — 3,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period 1,054,820 139,095 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period $ 1,036,224 $ 119,491

agilon health, inc. Key Operating Metrics In thousands (unaudited) MEDICAL MARGIN Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Medical services revenue $ 652,423 $ 412,412 Medical services expense (566,208 ) (360,354 ) Medical margin $ 86,215 $ 52,058

Medical margin represents the amount earned from medical services revenue after medical services expenses are deducted. Medical services expense represents costs incurred for medical services provided to our members. As our platform matures over time, we expect medical margin to increase in absolute dollars. However, medical margin per member per month (PMPM) may vary as the percentage of new members brought onto our platform fluctuates. New membership added to the platform is typically dilutive to medical margin PMPM.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS, INCLUDING PLATFORM SUPPORT COSTS Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Platform support costs $ 33,813 $ 28,408 Geography entry costs(1) 3,804 3,222 Severance and related costs 1,702 454 Management fees(2) — 375 Stock-based compensation expense 3,970 1,472 Other(3) (3,455 ) 3,846 General and administrative $ 39,834 $ 37,777

(1) Represents direct geography entry costs, including investments to develop and expand our platform and costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue. (2) Represents management fees and other expenses paid to Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”). In connection with our initial public offering, we terminated our consulting agreement with CD&R, effective April 16, 2021. We were not charged a fee in connection with the termination of this agreement. (3) Includes changes in non-cash accruals for unasserted claims and contingent liabilities.

Our platform support costs, which include regionally-based support personnel and other operating costs to support our geographies, are expected to decrease over time as a percentage of revenue as our physician partners add members and our revenue grows. Our operating expenses at the enterprise level include resources and technology to support payor contracting, clinical program development, quality, data management, finance and legal functions.

agilon health, inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In thousands (unaudited) NETWORK CONTRIBUTION Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Income (loss) from operations $ (743 ) $ (12,115 ) Other operating revenue (1,022 ) (692 ) Other medical expenses 44,773 23,661 Other medical expenses—live geographies(1) (44,593 ) (21,916 ) General and administrative 39,834 37,777 Depreciation and amortization 3,373 3,427 Network contribution $ 41,622 $ 30,142

(1) Represents physician compensation expense related to surplus sharing and other direct medical expenses incurred to improve care for our members in our live geographies. Excludes costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, costs incurred in implementing geographies were $0.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively.

ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 1,155 $ (15,151 ) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (429 ) 1,415 Interest expense 871 2,941 Income tax expense (benefit) (71 ) 16 Depreciation and amortization 3,373 3,427 Geography entry costs(1) 3,984 4,967 Severance and related costs(2) 1,702 454 Management fees(3) — 375 Stock-based compensation expense 3,970 1,472 EBITDA adjustments related to equity method investments 1,171 — Other(4) (3,697 ) 3,846 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,029 $ 3,762

(1) Represents direct geography entry costs, including investments to develop and expand our platform and costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, (i) $0.2 million and $1.8 million, respectively, are included in other medical expenses and (ii) $3.8 million and $3.2 million, respectively, are included in general and administrative expenses. (2) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, includes taxes and related costs on stock option exercises for departed executives of $1.2 million. (3) Represents management fees and other expenses paid to CD&R. In connection with our initial public offering, we terminated our consulting agreement with CD&R, effective April 16, 2021. We were not charged a fee in connection with the termination of this agreement. (4) Includes changes in non-cash accruals for unasserted claims and contingent liabilities.

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we present network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define network contribution as medical services revenue less the sum of: (i) medical services expense and (ii) other medical expenses excluding costs incurred in implementing geographies. Other medical expenses consist of physician compensation expense related to surplus sharing and other direct medical expenses incurred to improve care for our members. We believe this metric provides insight into the economics of our Total Care Model as it includes all medical services expense associated with our members’ care as well as partner compensation and additional medical costs we incur as part of our aligned partnership model. Other medical expenses are largely variable and proportionate to the level of surplus in each respective geography.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: (i) income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax expense (benefit), (iv) depreciation and amortization, (v) geography entry costs, (vi) stock-based compensation expense, (vii) severance and related costs, and (viii) certain other items that are not considered by us in the evaluation of ongoing operating performance. We reflect our share of Adjusted EBITDA for equity method investments by applying our actual ownership percentage for the period to the applicable reconciling items on an entity-by-entity basis.

Income (loss) from operations is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to network contribution. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

We believe network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in our business and facilitate evaluation of period-to-period operating performance of our live geographies by eliminating items that are variable in nature and not considered by us in the evaluation of ongoing operating performance, allowing comparison of our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods. We also believe network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Matthew Gillmor



VP, Investor Relations



investors@agilonhealth.com

Media Contact

Claire Mulhearn



Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer



media@agilonhealth.com

