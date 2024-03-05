Agiliti Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) (“Agiliti”), a nationwide provider of healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.





Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue growth of 4% to $292 million

Net loss of $5.7 million, compared to net income of $3.4 million in the prior year period; diluted loss per share of $0.04, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.02 in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $67.3 million, compared to $71.4 million in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of $0.13, compared to $0.18 in the prior year period

Full-Year 2023 Highlights

Revenue growth of 5% to $1.17 billion

Net loss of $19.4 million, compared to net income of $30.2 million in the prior year period; diluted loss per share of $0.14, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.22 in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $266.9 million, compared to $296.6 million in the prior year period; Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 of $0.55, compared to $0.85 in the prior year period

Total debt of $1.08 billion; Net debt1 of $1.06 billion; and, Net leverage ratio1 of 3.97x

Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $292.0 million, representing a 3.7 percent increase from total revenue of $281.7 million for the same period of 2022. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $1.17 billion, representing a 4.8 percent increase from total revenue of $1.12 billion for the same period of 2022.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $5.7 million, compared to net income of $3.4 million for the same period of 2022. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $19.4 million compared to net income of $30.2 million for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $67.3 million, a 5.7 percent decrease from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $71.4 million for the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $266.9 million, a 10.0 percent decrease from Adjusted EBITDA1 of $296.6 million for the same period of 2022.

Agiliti to be Taken Private by THL Partners

On Monday, February 26, 2024, the company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which an affiliate of private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”), the company’s majority shareholder, will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction has been approved by THL Agiliti LLC in its capacity as the majority shareholder of Agiliti and no other shareholder approval is required. Upon completion of the transaction, Agiliti will become a private company and will no longer be publicly listed or traded on the New York Stock Exchange. In light of this agreement, Agiliti will no longer hold a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. Further detail on the transaction agreement can be found in the company’s press release at investors.agilitihealth.com.

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes.

1 See further discussion below under “Use of non-GAAP information.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements in this presentation and the related conference call are looking forward in time, including financial outlook and other preliminary results, and involve risks and uncertainties. The following factors, among others, could adversely affect our business, operations and financial condition causing our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forwardlooking statements: negative reaction of our investors, our suppliers, our customers or our employees to our leadership transition; market volatility of our common stock as a result of our leadership transition; the risk that the leadership transition may not provide the results that the company expects; imbalances in our selling mix; effects from political and policy changes that could limit our growth opportunities; our ability to maintain existing contracts or contract terms with, or enter into new contracts with customers; cancellations by or disputes with customers; our ability to maintain our reputation, including by protecting intellectual property; effects of a global economic downturn on our customers and suppliers; competitive practices by our competitors that could cause us to lose market share, reduce our prices or increase our expenditures; the bundling of products and services by our competitors, some of which we do not offer; consolidation in the healthcare industry; adverse developments with supplier relationships; our potential inability to attract and retain key personnel; our potential inability to make attractive acquisitions or successfully integrate acquire businesses; our need for substantial cash to operate and expand our business as planned; our substantial outstanding debt and debt service obligations; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt; a decrease in the number of patients our customers are serving; our ability to effect change in the manner in which health care providers traditionally procure medical equipment; the absence of long-term commitments with customers; our ability to renew contracts with group purchasing organizations and integrated delivery networks; changes in reimbursement rates and policies by third-party payors; the impact of health care reform initiatives; the impact of significant regulation of the health care industry and the need to comply with those regulations; difficulties or delays in our continued expansion into certain of our businesses/geographic markets and developments of new businesses/geographic markets; additional credit risks in increasing business with home care providers and nursing homes, impacts of equipment product recalls or obsolescence; impairment charges for goodwill or other long-lived assets; an increase in expenses related to our pension plan; potential claims related to the medical equipment that we outsource and service; incurrence of costs that we cannot pass through to our customers; a failure of our management information systems; limitations inherent in all internal controls systems over financial reporting; our failure to keep up with technological changes; our failure to coordinate the management of our equipment; challenges to our tax positions or changes in taxation laws; litigation that may be costly to defend; federal privacy laws that may subject us to more stringent penalties; our contracts with the federal government that subject us to additional oversight; effects of high interest rates; potential recall or obsolescence of our large fleet of medical equipment; risks associated with transaction with THL generally, such as the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, any required regulatory approvals or other consents; the failure to consummate or delay in consummating the merger for other reasons; the risk that a condition to closing of the merger may not be satisfied; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted following announcement of the merger; failure to retain key management and employees of Agiliti; unfavorable reaction to the merger by customers, competitors, suppliers and employees and other Risk Factors as detailed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share information) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 291,986 $ 281,679 $ 1,174,604 $ 1,121,292 Cost of revenue 193,430 174,100 770,501 690,318 Gross margin 98,556 107,579 404,103 430,974 Selling, general and administrative expense 81,939 84,685 339,312 338,988 Operating income 16,617 22,894 64,791 91,986 Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt — — 4,527 1,418 Interest expense 23,461 14,983 84,115 49,439 Tax indemnification expense — — — 11,918 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (6,844 ) 7,911 (23,851 ) 29,211 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,225 ) 4,440 (4,732 ) (1,232 ) Consolidated net income (loss) (5,619 ) 3,471 (19,119 ) 30,443 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 92 100 306 231 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (5,711 ) $ 3,371 $ (19,425 ) $ 30,212 Basic income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.23 Diluted income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.22 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 135,090,561 133,461,895 134,647,238 132,602,747 Diluted 135,090,561 139,001,770 134,647,238 138,381,295

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,037 $ 5,577 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $6,236 as of December 31, 2023 and $4,182 as of December 31, 2022 215,684 207,753 Inventories 74,484 70,132 Prepaid expenses 20,231 23,458 Other current assets 7,307 9,393 Total current assets 337,743 316,313 Property and equipment, net 292,684 273,958 Goodwill 1,239,432 1,239,106 Operating lease right-of-use assets 78,157 79,975 Other intangibles, net 430,002 512,020 Other 20,926 22,735 Total assets $ 2,398,944 $ 2,444,107 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 18,468 $ 17,752 Current portion of operating lease liability 25,603 23,607 Current portion of obligation under tax receivable agreement 12,796 34,694 Accounts payable 58,518 59,163 Accrued compensation 28,866 25,928 Accrued interest 21,451 5,039 Other current liabilities 30,906 31,198 Total current liabilities 196,608 197,381 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,061,062 1,077,293 Obligation under tax receivable agreement, pension and other long-term liabilities 10,467 9,161 Operating lease liability, less current portion 63,765 67,332 Deferred income taxes, net 126,219 146,615 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 135,368,025 and 133,608,495 shares issued; 135,352,336 and 133,608,495 outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 14 13 Treasury stock, at cost; 54,256 and — shares as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (419 ) — Additional paid-in capital 972,156 953,046 Accumulated deficit (33,699 ) (14,274 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,505 7,343 Total Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries equity 940,557 946,128 Noncontrolling interest 266 197 Total equity 940,823 946,325 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,398,944 $ 2,444,107

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income (loss) $ (19,119 ) $ 30,443 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 80,249 84,331 Amortization 93,683 95,452 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement 1,042 (2,124 ) Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt 4,527 1,418 Provision for credit losses 2,305 3,903 Provision for inventory obsolescence 1,725 1,034 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 20,186 18,775 Gain on sales and disposals of equipment (1,331 ) (1,101 ) Deferred income taxes (17,321 ) 1,292 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,330 ) (3,976 ) Inventories (5,547 ) (12,188 ) Other operating assets (1,532 ) (10,144 ) Accounts payable 1,077 15,753 Accrued and other operating liabilities 19,202 (23,092 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 169,816 199,776 Cash flows from investing activities: Medical equipment purchases (52,118 ) (55,864 ) Property and office equipment purchases (34,230 ) (31,600 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 3,895 2,963 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,350 ) (62,339 ) Intangible asset purchases (89 ) (20 ) Net cash used in investing activities (83,892 ) (146,860 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds under debt arrangements 1,302,937 60,000 Payments under debt arrangements (1,321,737 ) (160,023 ) Payments of principal under finance lease liability (9,502 ) (8,812 ) Payments of deferred financing costs (9,579 ) — Payments under tax receivable agreement (24,822 ) — Distributions to noncontrolling interests (237 ) (154 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,057 3,101 Dividend and equity distribution payment (321 ) (908 ) Purchases of treasury stock (3,761 ) — Shares forfeited for taxes (6,301 ) (14,547 ) Acquisition holdback and contingent consideration (1,198 ) (321 ) Net cash used in financing activities (71,464 ) (121,664 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 14,460 (68,748 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 5,577 74,325 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 20,037 $ 5,577

Use of non-GAAP information

This press release contains non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio. We use these internally as measures of operational performance, or liquidity, as applicable, and disclose them externally to assist analysts, investors and lenders in their comparisons of operational performance, valuation and debt capacity across companies with differing capital, tax and legal structures. We believe the investment community frequently uses these measures in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Company as a factor to determine the total amount of incentive compensation to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities or to total debt as measures of liquidity or debt capacity. Since EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, these measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Income do not represent amounts of funds that are available for management’s discretionary use. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA presented may not be the same as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations as defined in the First Lien Credit Facilities. EBITDA is defined as earnings attributable to Agiliti, Inc. before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, management fees and other non-recurring gains, expenses, or losses, transaction costs, remeasurement of the tax receivable agreement and loss on extinguishment of debt. LTM Adjusted EBITDA represents the last twelve months (“LTM”) of Adjusted EBITDA.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (5,711 ) $ 3,371 $ (19,425 ) $ 30,212 Interest expense 23,461 14,983 84,115 49,439 Income tax (benefit) (1) (1,225 ) 4,440 (4,732 ) (1,232 ) Depreciation and amortization 42,564 42,053 168,841 175,764 EBITDA 59,089 64,847 228,799 254,183 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 4,325 3,710 20,186 18,775 Tax indemnification expense — — — 11,918 Management and other expenses (2) 1,811 451 9,409 2,411 Transaction costs (3) 1,068 4,519 2,900 9,984 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement 1,042 (2,124 ) 1,042 (2,124 ) Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt (4) — — 4,527 1,418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,335 $ 71,403 $ 266,863 $ 296,565

_____________________________

Income tax (benefit) expense includes the $11.9 million tax benefit due to the release of the reserve and associated interest and penalties related to the Sizewise Acquisition offset in tax indemnification expense. Management and other expenses represent non-recurring expenses, including a severance charge related to the Chief Executive Officer transition and charges related to a reduction in workforce. Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions. Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for 2023 consists of the write-off of the unamortized costs and new costs incurred in relation to the amendment of the First Lien Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility. Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share information) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries $ (5,711 ) $ 3,371 $ (19,425 ) $ 30,212 Amortization 21,745 23,223 88,593 91,432 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 4,325 3,710 20,186 18,775 Tax indemnification expense (1) — — — 11,918 Management and other expenses (2) 1,811 451 9,409 2,411 Transaction costs (3) 1,068 4,519 2,900 9,984 Tax receivable agreement remeasurement 1,042 (2,124 ) 1,042 (2,124 ) Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt (4) — — 4,527 1,418 Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments (5) (6,950 ) (8,630 ) (30,655 ) (46,538 ) Adjusted net income $ 17,330 $ 24,520 $ 76,577 $ 117,488 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 136,382,223 139,001,770 138,057,476 138,381,295 Adjusted EPS $ 0.13 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.85

_____________________________

Income tax (benefit) expense includes the $11.9 million tax benefit due to the release of the reserve and associated interest and penalties related to the Sizewise Acquisition offset in tax indemnification expense. Management and other expenses represent non-recurring expenses, including a severance charge related to the Chief Executive Officer transition and charges related to a reduction in workforce. Transaction costs represent costs associated with potential and completed mergers and acquisitions. Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for 2023 consists of the write-off of the unamortized costs and new costs incurred in relation to the amendment of the First Lien Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility. Loss on extinguishment / modification of debt for 2022 consists of the write-off of the unamortized debt discount related to the partial prepayment of the First Lien Term Loan. Income tax benefit associated with pre-tax adjustments represents the tax benefit associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income and includes both the current and deferred income tax impact of the adjustments. To determine the aggregate tax effect of the reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 0% to 26%, depending upon the applicable jurisdictions of each adjustment.

Agiliti, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Net Debt and Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2023 First Lien Term Loan, due 2030 $ 1,072,313 Revolving Credit Facility, due 2028 — Finance Lease Liability 27,374 Less: Unamortized Deferred Financing Costs and Debt Discount (20,157 ) Total Debt 1,079,530 Less: Cash (20,037 ) Net Debt $ 1,059,493 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 266,863 Net Leverage 3.97 x

Contacts

Kate Kaiser



Corporate Communication and Investor Relations



kate.kaiser@agilitihealth.com