Agilent to Present at Jefferies and Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the company will participate in Q&A sessions at the Jefferies and Goldman Sachs healthcare conferences. Below are details of each session.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference



Mike McMullen, Agilent President and CEO



Wednesday, June 7



9:00 – 9:25 a.m. ET / 6:00 – 6:25 a.m. PT

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Bob McMahon, Agilent CFO



Tuesday, June 13



1:00 – 1:40 p.m. ET / 10:00 – 10:40 a.m. PT

Those interested in listening to the live or recorded sessions can access them from the Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. Recordings will be available for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insight and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Parmeet Ahuja



+1 408 345 8948



parmeet_ahuja@agilent.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Litton



+1 669 255 7696



sarah.litton@agilent.com